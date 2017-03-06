Dundonnell pushes on, Fabulous One drops out

It was a night of mixed emotions and results for Hong Kong at Dubai's Super Saturday meeting and the future holds contrasting paths for representatives DUNDONNELL and FABULOUS ONE after their respective runs at Meydan.

The Caspar Fownes-trained Dundonnell finished third in the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal over 1,200m, all but booking a ticket for the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen over 1,200m on Dubai World Cup Night on March 25, while Chris So's Fabulous One weakened into 10th in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint over 1,200m and is likely to return to Hong Kong before the big dance.

Sweating up noticeably pre-race and reluctant to enter the starting stalls, Dundonnell missed the break slightly from gate 2 and was ridden vigorously early by Belgian ace Christophe Soumillon to finish third to Morawij and Cool Cowboy.

Fownes said his seven-year-old wasn't beaten far but still felt a little bit disappointing.