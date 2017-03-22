Duric has Darc Bounty going like a winner

Three of Sunday's runners were all the rage at Kranji yesterday morning when put through their paces in preparation for their weekend assignments.

NOVA SWISS looked particularly impressive. OCEAN DE LAGO bowled along liked a good horse and DARC BOUNTY showed his credentials in no uncertain terms.

Kicking off with Darc Bounty, who clocked 36.4sec for the 600m when ridden by Vlad Duric.

It must be said that the youngster from Stephen Gray's yard does look like the one they will all have to beat in the "Novice" event over 1,200m on the short course.

A winner in his third jump-out at Kranji, Darc Bounty was found wanting in his last start when third to Could Be Pearls over the 1,200m on grass.

He did receive some interference over the concluding stages but, take nothing away from the winner. He was too good on he day.

However, expect Darc Bounty to bounce back. The seven-length walloping he gave his rivals when winning on Jan 30 is still fresh in the mind and what a win it was.

Tracking the speedster Grey Falcon and two lengths in arrears when they straightened, Darc Bounty turned on the power soon after and, at the 300m mark it was all over. He kept going further and further away and soon there was a street between him and the rest.

He looks ripe and ready for a return to the winners' circle.

Duric also worked Ocean De Lago, who is also from Gray's yard.

The four-year-old clocked 37.4sec for the trip and, although he must carry weight in Sunday's Class 4 race, he must be given a big chance.

A last-start winner, the son of Encosta De Lago has so far won two from four and the 2.5kg lift in the weights will be a test he should pass.

A come-from-behind sort of runner, the mile should be right up his alley and, if you still watch the races the traditional way, keep your glasses peeled on Ocean De Lago because he could be the one charging to the front.

As for Nova Swiss, what's there to say that you don't already know? Well, maybe the fcat that he ran the 600m in 36.7sec yesterday morning when ridden by Nooresh Juglall.

Already a cult figure with the "Kranji Klan", he has won six from seven - that only blemish on a brilliant canvas being that second-place run behind Infantry some two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Watch him in Sunday's Three-Year-Old Sprint. He does look good to go.