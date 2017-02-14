Duric out for two race days

In-form jockey Vlad Duric will have to sit out the next two Singapore race meetings after he was handed a two-day suspension for his ride on LOUEY VELOCE in Race 11 on Feb 5.

At the inquiry, Duric pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that while riding Louey Veloce, he did, near the 400m mark, allow his mount to shift outwards, when insufficiently clear.

That resulted in Cote De Nuits, the mount of I Saifudin, having to be checked.

Duric has been having a good run recently. He put together a race-to-race double on Friday night with LIM'S ARCHER and KATE'S KEEPER and bagged Sunday's opener astride the well-backed MING'S MAN.