Duric, Rodd to miss two race days

Leading jockeys Vlad Duric and Michael Rodd will have to cool their heels in the two meetings following Sunday's Emirates Singapore Derby.

Both were handed two-day suspensions for incidents in the races held last Friday.

Duric was chargd with careless riding while astride Champagne Rein in Race 2.

He had allowed his mount to shift inwards when not sufficiently clear of other runners.

As a result, Happy Dayz and Perfect Commando had to be checked.

The Stewards decided to hand down a two-day suspension. But because Duric had engagements this Friday and Sunday, his sentence was deferred to begin next Monday.

Like Duric, Rodd also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that, while riding Great Seven in last Friday's Race 1, he too allowed his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Farees (Matt Kellady).

It resulted in Farees crowding in onto Istana (David David) who, in turn made contact with Aeolus (K A'Isisuhairi), which then bumped Aurora Australis (Glen Boss).

As a result of the crowding, Farees was checked and Istana, Aeolus and Aurora Australis were all hampered, with Aurora Australis being turned outwards.

He too was suspended for two Singapore race days and, like Duric, he will serve out his suspension beginning next Monday.