Edmund is new British No. 1
Kyle Edmund is proud to have become Britain's top ranked tennis player, but the 23-year-old says he would have preferred to have beaten Andy Murray fair and square for the honour rather than inherit it from the injured Scot.
While a hip issue has kept Murray on the sidelines since Wimbledon last year, Edmund progressed to his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open in January and has risen to a career high 24th in the latest ATP rankings released yesterday.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who took over as Britain's No. 1 in 2006, has slipped to 29th in the world.
"As proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs," said Edmund. - REUTERS.
