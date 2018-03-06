Edmund is new British No. 1

Kyle Edmund is proud to have become Britain's top ranked tennis player, but the 23-year-old says he would have preferred to have beaten Andy Murray fair and square for the honour rather than inherit it from the injured Scot.

While a hip issue has kept Murray on the sidelines since Wimbledon last year, Edmund progressed to his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open in January and has risen to a career high 24th in the latest ATP rankings released yesterday.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who took over as Britain's No. 1 in 2006, has slipped to 29th in the world.