Elite Boy can make it from go to whoa

The trainer Michael Freedman-jockey Sam Clipperton combination can take Race 4 with Elite Boy at Sha Tin on Monday.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

6 SCARBOROUGH FAIR didn't have the best of runs two starts back before disappointing last time out. Stepping up to 1,400m should suit now and he goes on top in the first race of 2018.

10 WINNING BOY is another who has performed well for new trainer Frankie Lor, but he is yet to win. The older half-brother to Booming Delight and Rivet looks to have another win in him soon.

4 UNBEATABLE GUTS was terrible last time out but can improve sharply at any time.

2 OTOUTO is racing like he needs 1,400m these days. With the race distance to suit, he's a place chance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

3 VIVA COUNCIL drops to Class 5 for the first time. He returns to the turf and, in this grade, he should be somewhere in the finish.

9 BRILLIANT MONKEYS has run well in both starts for new trainer Frankie Lor. He gets Joao Moreira aboard now from another good gate and this race looks his for the taking.

12 JOLLY AMBER stuck on well after taking off early enough in a farcically-run race at Happy Valley last time out. He might have finally turned a corner.

5 WINNING CONTROLLER remains a chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

3 WUSHU CHAMPION is a frustrating horse to follow in that he has plenty of talent but he rarely puts it together. He had a tough run in his first Class 4 start in July and he has had leg issues since. However, fresh might be the time to catch him and he does appear to be on a mark where he can win.

8 BRILLIANT DREAM was heavily backed last weekend but could only finish fifth. He'll be around the mark.

1 EVEREST is inconsistent but deserves consideration.

5 EMPIRE STAR is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 ELITE BOY has drawn awkwardly, but like another Sam Clipperton-ridden, Michael Freedman-ridden debutant of late - Sparkling Dragon - he should be able to jump towards the lead and he can kick on to score.

11 NICE KICK ran well two runs back but was flat second-up. Back to 1,200m looks a wise move and he can figure.

6 HAVE FUN TOGETHER ran home well over what was a clearly too short 1,000m last time out. Expect another big run up to 1,200m.

3 LONDON MASTER is racing well this preparation and, despite the bad draw, should be around the mark.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

11 GODSPEED ran strongly two starts back before he was both the victim of circumstances and on the receiving end of a poor ride by Keita Tosaki in the last leg of the LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley. With Karis Teetan back in the saddle, he can make amends.

5 ELECTRIC LIGHTNING should be improved with one run under his belt. He must be included.

8 INDIGENOUS STAR is consistent and should be in the money again.

2 UNICRON JEWELLERY will be suited back to Class 4.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 SUPER MISSILE was spruiked heavily on debut but couldn't quite reel in Respect. Stepping up to 1,200m now, he should be very hard to beat in his second start.

5 ROYAL CHOCOLATE switches across to Sha Tin after three runs at Happy Valley. He has been progressing the right way and, while he looks in need of further, he's still capable of being around the mark.

2 SUNSHINE UNIVERSE is worth including in exotics back down to Class 4.

4 GRACIOUS RYDER's a chance yet again if he progresses well from his first-up run.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 AFFLUENCE START ran boldly at Happy Valley on debut before a slightly flat effort last time out from a wide gate. He has a cushy draw now and, if he can take advantage, he will be hard to beat, particularly back to 1,200m.

8 CALIFORNIA ARCHER's first effort in Hong Kong must be forgotten when he suffered an irregular heart rhythm. He's trialled well since and will be hard to beat second-up.

12 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR may be worth including off the quick back-up.

11 THE CREATETH's last two runs over the straight 1,000m have been good. He can figure.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

4 SIXTY SIXTY appeared to have upside in France, where he was named Supermensch when trained by Jean-Claude Rouget. He has trialled well and so deserves to be considered from a good gate at his Hong Kong debut.

12 CONTE will start favourite after two very impressive victories. He will be hard to beat, but he might be worth trying to oppose from gate 12.

8 GO BEAUTY GO will go forward and should stick around for some minor money.

7 FORTUNE PATROL has improved with every run and should improve again.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

1 CIRCUIT HASSLER has looked to be nearing a win but just hasn't put it all together. He gets another chance here, though, with plenty appearing to be in his favour.

9 BRING IT ON has found form with two placings in his last two starts. He'll be winning in no time at all and must be included again.

2 GRAND CHANCELLOR stuck on well first-up over 1,600m and will only be improved up to 1,800m. He goes in the exotics.

3 GREEN DISPATCH has drawn awkwardly but is always a chance back down in this grade.

RACE 10 GROUP 3 CHINESE CLUB CHALLENGE CUP (1,400M)

10 BEAT THE CLOCK produced one of the wins of the season, at least visually, first-up. He looks to have returned an even stronger four-year-old and, with no weight on his back, this looks an ideal assignment.

11 SOUTHERN LEGEND just held off exciting galloper Nothingilikemore over this course and distance last start. He remains a chance.

12 FIFTY FIFTY can continue his progression with another strong run.

8 WINNER'S WAY might be near his mark but should be somewhere near the pace and can hold on for a place.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

3 RUTHVEN makes his Hong Kong debut here after winning the Queensland Derby in his most recent start. He will need further but he has looked a million dollars in the mornings and must be a strong chance of debuting with a win.

13 LUCKY DOLLAR is racing well currently. He will be somewhere near the speed and should be hard to run down.

4 LOCKHEED ran home strongly first-up and should be suited by the extra distance.

8 JING JING WIN can't be dismissed with race fitness on his side.