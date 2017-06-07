Elite Takes All is best of Khoo's trio

Trainer Leslie Khoo, who has not had the best of things in recent weeks, could break the jinx this weekend - provided some of his runners can bring their trackwork form to the races.

A former top local jockey and now an accomplished trainer, he sent out three "star" performers yesterday morning with ELITE TAKES ALL looking the most talented of the trio.

Owned by Elite Performance Stable, who look set on making a name for themselves in the ownership ranks at Kranji, he clocked 37sec for the 600m.

His other two "star workers" were QUEEN ROULETTE and MAGIC PAINT who stopped the watches at 36.1sec when sent out together for their spot of work.

Jockey Alan Munro was astride Magic Paint.

But back to Elite Takes All and the youngster by Gonski looks ready to take off from where he left off, which was that second-placed finish behind Whose Else's on May 21.

Not given a second glance by punters who were happy to send him off as one of the roughest of roughies in that 1,200m race, Elite Takes All stayed second all the way, going down by less than a length to the well-backed winner.

A winner on debut - and that came on Nov 25 which seems an age away - Khoo's runner disappointed in his next two outings when backed down to short odds.

But, as said, his last start was full of merit and, with natural progression, he should put another win on the board in Friday's Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m.

Like Elite Takes All, Queen Roulette also found one to beat in her last start.

Moderately supported, she was always up among the leading pack and held her own over the concluding stages to go down by a length and a half to En Civil.

The club's farrier reported that she cast a plate during the race.

Queen Roulette has won three from 13 and, being just three years old, the filly has her best days ahead of her.

Her galloping companion, Magic Paint, last greeted the judge in February when beating Astro Man by half a length over the 1,400m on the grass.

However, his last runs have been mediocre and it does look like he will really need to pull something flashy from out of the hat if he is to win on Sunday.

Still, it must be said that his work with Queen Roulette was good enough to suggest you keep him in mind when planning those exotic bets.

Also keep an eye on MR FANTASTIC.

From Ricardo Le Grange's yard, he has trialled well since running second to Poseidon in mid-April and he put together an excellent piece of work when clocking a swift 34.9sec for the 600m after a steady canter. Barend Vorster was on the reins.

Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

OPEN BENCHMARK 83 - 1,200M:

Viviano * (R Zawari) 36.7. Famous Artist canter/37.5. A La Victory * 37.5. Constant Justice * (Munro) 37.3. Conflight (Chavez) 39.1. Nova Warrior (John) 37.1. Kolombia 41.5.

MONDAY: Wonderful * (Kellady) 37.7. Hermano Menor (K A'isisuhairi) 37.4. Elite Star (Kellady) 37.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M:

Mr Scorsese * (Kellady) canter/37.7.

Turquoise King * (Duric) 38. Chase * (Beasley) 41.4. Groenewegen * (Rodd) 38.5. Sun Hoplites (CC Wong) canter/37.9. Return To Justice 36.9.

Makanani * (David) 35.8.

MONDAY: Mcgregor * pace work/41.7. B'Nevagivup * 35.8. Guilty Pleasures 37.7. Lim's Dashing (Beasley) 44.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M:

Hades * 38.8. Rich Fortune (Nunes) 44.7. Bandido 41.5. Elite Takes All * 37.

Ausone (A'Isisuhairi) 39.7. Southern Chief 36.1. Dragon Kingdom * (David) 39.1. Golden Mile 39.3. Jacks Secret (David) 44.2.

MONDAY: Terms Of Reference * (Vorster) barrier/34.8. Marine Treasure (Kellady) 38.4. Lim's Elusive 37.4. Preferred * 34.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M:

Justice First(Rodd) 45. Jackfish * (Duric) 37.5. Wijaya (Wong) canter/35.8. Mikcaipho (Beasley) 43.1. Star Invincible * (David) 39.8. Falkirk Lead * 40.4.

White Coffee (Chavez) 38. Lucky Mission (Chavez) gallop. Prince Ferdinand canter/38.3. Amazealot * (Amirul) 39.

MONDAY: Peach Bowl * (Aslam) 35.4. Board Walk (Moon) barrier/34.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M:

Thankfulness (H Syafiq) canter/38.4.

Aeolus * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. Clutha Lad (David) 42.2. Moon River 35.5. The One 35.4. Speedy Warrior (John) 39.7. Lucky Come 38.8. Pure White (Zaki) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M:

Cavatina (Wong) canter/36.9. Million Round (Saifudin) canter/36.6. Smart Master (John) 40.5. Confound 44.3. John Duke (Sam) pace work. Satellite Prince 38.5. Toobigtofail (Munro) 38.2.

MONDAY: Red General 38.7. The Dodger 42.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M:

Highlight 39.9. Racing Talent * 36.1. Run Cheetah Run 40.6. Satellite Star * 36.7.

Ninepins (Chavez) 41.6. Black Diamond 39.4. Cassis Oolong (Zaki) 35.5.

MONDAY: Bastion 44/40.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Qingdao (Duric) 43.5. Three Lions 35.5.

Yu Long Emperor canter/36.4. Balkan Challenger 35.4. Without Prejudice 35.7. Lokelani (Jailani) 37.

MONDAY: Super Dan barrier/35.2.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

OPEN 2YO - 1,200M:

Auspicious Day * (Boss) 38.4. Confide (Chavez) 37.4. D’Great Star * 42.1. Elite Kingdom * 38.5. First Choice (Saifudin) 35.8. Mokastar * (Vorster) 36.7. One Force (Moon) 35.8. Satellite Golden (K A’Isisuhairi) 39.4. Iffragal * (Juglall) 36.7.

KRANJI STAKES A - 1,400M:

Faaltless (Powell) 45. Laser Storm (Munro) barrier/36.2. Mr Fantastic * (Vorster) canter/34.9. Golden Curl 39.6.

MONDAY: Royal Ruler * barrier/35.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M:

Kings Ryker (Kellady) barrier/35.3. Super Joe * (Vorster) canter/35.4. Gold Hill 39.9. Arif (Juglall) canter/35.4. Moon Charm * (CC Wong) 38.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M:

Optimus (Beasley) 39.4. Arr Flair (Aslam) 39.3. Powerful As Wind 41.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,100M: Queen Roulette * 36.1. Hero Champion 43.3. Star King * 37.8. Supersonicsurprise * 33.9.

Penang trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Cosmo C - 1,400M: Astro Fame * canter/39.3. Pace work: La Familia.

Slow work: Molly Browne.

Class 4 - 1,300M: Gabbar * * * 39.0. Cizen Man canter/39.1. Pace work: Travertine and Our Touche.

Class 4 - 1,300M: Ruffle The Ruffian * * * canter/39.1.

Pace work: Speed Flying, Siam The Triumph, Nana, Tawqeet and Superb Seven.

Class 5 - 1,100M: Determine To Win 44.8. Cover Man 37.6.

Class 5 - 1,100M: My Swallow * canter/38.4. Hacker * canter/39.1. Moonbeam Dazzler 43.9.

Pace work: Zac Gallant and Black Ahead. Slow work: Money Not Enough.

Class 5 - 1,400M: Rubicon barrier/36.5. Lucky Money 40.1.

Pace work: Magic Ranger, Mr Newman and Mr Victory.

Slow work: Black Sequalo.

Class 5 - 1,400M: Good Code barrier/36.5. Astroheat barrier/36.5. High Peak * 43.4.

Pace work: Pretty Able, Supreme Sasso and Butch Cassidy.

Class 5 - 1,700M: Pace work: Jackpot and BM Power. Slow work: Coconut and Tomorrow's Gold

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

3YO - 1,200M: Slow work: Aragorn Good Code barrier/36.5. Astroheat barrier/36.5. High Peak * 43.4. and Tarzan Boy * .

Novice - 1,200M: The Professional * canter/38.1. Orange 43.2.

Pace work: Drama King and Mirotic.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,400M:

Slow work: Windchaser and Alexandra Palace.

Class 5 - 1,100M: Pace work: Ghost City * , Sand Lane and Marco Polo H.

Class 5 - 1,400M: Go Lance * barrier/36.5. Victory March barrier/36.5. Turbo canter/39.9. Slow work: Alfraaj, Happy Choice H, Water Park and Black Is Power H.

Class 5 - 1,700M: Toko canter/40.6.