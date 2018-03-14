End on a winning note with Hometown Hero

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) VERISIMILITUDE was having his first run after gelding and has since made vast improvement. He is racing again and must be ready to show even more. He can score.

(2) BLUEMOONRISING looked the likely winner at last start but was pipped at the post. Expect another honest showing on the Poly.

(1) DR HENRY is lightly raced and in some kind of form.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) ROY'S FLUTE has had quite a few races in a short space of time and is proving hardy. She can win against this lot but has a wide draw.

(3) AIM FOR THE STARS ran a much better race last time and can only improve if taking to the surface.

(1) TOMMASO was not disgraced as she was green round the bend last. The form of that race is proving strong.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(3) ROY'S VOGUE put a moderate post-maiden race behind her when running on well to finish second. She had excuses in that race and can make amends.

(2) INTO THE GROOVE popped up again and she also had things go wrong. Expect a good effort.

(7) ROY'S PONY loves this track and with (4) PEGGY'S DREAM and (5) ORELIA should be there.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(8) EXPRESSO MARTINI is holding form and should win. She also has a better draw.

(5) BURNBURRY won in good style and could follow up. However, she has drawn wide.

(2) MAGIC FLAME showed her best form last time and can bag another race if holding that condition.

(7) SITIA and (10) MAYBE have definite outside chances.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(6) SPRING IN SEATTLE is holding form can score an overdue win. She looks to have just needed her last run after rest.

(1) MISS VARLICIOUS met a fair sort in her penultimate and then franked the form winning a good race last time. She must be considered again.

(4) PRINCESS ANALIA should appreciate being back over her best trip and is in form.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(6) COLOUR YOUR DREAMS is back after trying her luck in the West Cape. She did improve in her last race there and that kind of form entitles her to big respect in this.

(3) STOCKADE showed something like her best form last time. She can step up on that but this is stronger.

(4) LA SUERTE DE MATAR just needs to get the timing right. She has a top pilot up as well.

(1) SEATOPS can get into it.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) HOMETOWN HERO has been supported and made improvement when going over the sprint trip. He has drawn well again and can open his account with a little more improvement.

(3) SHANTYTOWN is better than his last race. His previous form entitles him some respect in this company.

(6) DE LAGO'S FUTURE has not drawn well but has form to be right there.