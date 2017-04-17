Endearing set to score in Class 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

This is the first griffin race of the season, so all six runners - four Irish-bred three-year-olds, one three-year-old from Japan and a lone Australian-bred two-year-old - are unraced. All have trialled though and nothing has looked too flash in the mornings.

3 LUCKY MASTER beat 1 CONFUCIUS WARRIOR in a trial on March 21. Both were asked for an effort at some point.

6 AMUSING CITY has looked pretty raw in his trials. Next best is 5 RIVERSIDE BIRD.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 AMAZING ALWAYS is four-from-seven in Class 5. He did finish well back in his first run back in Class 5 in November, but he did come out at his next start and win at a big price. Expect him to be around the mark.

6 REWARDING FLYER enjoyed a nice run in transit before finishing second last time out at his second run in the cellar grade. He's drawn to enjoy a similar run here and should be in the mix.

12 YOURTHEWONFORME returns to the Sha Tin turf for the first time since December 2015, when he was at the bottom of Class 3. He has drawn well and he is at a very attractive mark now.

14 TELECOM BOOM has looked likely to break through a number of times this season and is carrying only 107 pounds (48.6kg) here, so should be a chance.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

1 FANCY MUSIC is a quirky customer but there's no doubting he is capable of winning his way up into Class 3. Last time out, he was at the back of the field in a slowly run race over 2,200m, but he still managed to make up solid ground into third.

4 KING'S MAN has been fairly consistent this season, apart from a poor showing two starts back. He steps up to 1,800m here and is a threat.

7 COOL AND NEAT has run the two best races of his career at his last two efforts, both from the outside gate. He should be around the mark again.

12 GORGEOUS AGAIN has won his last two races well enough. He has to step up now to win off a mark of 47, but with natural improvement, he can be somewhere in the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 ENDEARING gets down into Class 4 for the first time with Zac Purton jumping aboard. From gate six, he should be able to track the speed and score.

4 MR ORIOLE ran well on debut down the straight and showed the benefit of that run when sticking on well second-up. With further improvement, he should be one of the main dangers.

5 VITAL SPRING'S first two runs were very good, but was disappointing last start. Still, the horse is some chance and has to go in.

7 MULTIGOGO ran well on debut down the straight and went to the dirt at start two, looking terribly outpaced before finding again late. He looks a work in progress.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 MERRYGOWIN and 1 CITY LEGEND have contested the same three races to begin their Hong Kong careers. The score is City Legend 2, Merrygowin 1, but Merrygowin does have a win on the board which City Legend does not. Both get blinkers on. Merrygowin does have a better draw and has looked a horse with more upside at this stage.

14 UNBEATABLE GUTS has not shown a great deal in recent times, but he was a course-and-distance (C&D) winner last season off a higher mark. The booking of Dylan Mo means that he carries only 106 pounds and it looks possible that he can break through.

10 WINGOLD is honest enough but he does need breaks to fall his way in the run. He should get a good run in transit from gate 6.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

10 THOR THE GREATEST has not won in almost two years but he has rarely run a poor race this season. This is his first time back on the circle at Sha Tin in almost 18 months, but he is a C&D winner and he should be able to get somewhere near the speed.

7 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT showed a hint of the form that he had displayed in Australia when running into third over this C&D last time out. Expect him to be finishing strongly.

1 MYTHICAL EMPEROR led at big odds last time out and was just run down late. With Matthew Poon aboard, expect similar tactics to be employed and he will likely be around the mark for a long way.

6 WINSTON'S LAD returned to form by running home nicely behind Bravo Watchman last time out. He should be running on late again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 STAR OF JOY has shaped well in both starts. He was outgunned last time out as favourite, but he should have come on for the experience and he is drawn to enjoy another good run here.

8 MR PICASSO is a quirky customer but he put his best foot forward when winning last time out. The claim of Matthew Poon takes his weight down to only 107 pounds.

1 MOST BEAUTIFUL has to lug 133 pounds but does look suited back down in class. He did run some strong races at the top of Class 3 earlier in the season and he is drawn to get the run of the race.

9 VARA PEARL, who ran on very strongly for fifth last weekend, can be charging home again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

2 RACING SUPERNOVA drops to 1,200m for the first time this season after mixing his form at 1,400m. If he can settle midfield with cover and the breaks present for him, he should be able to finish strongly.

3 MAGIC LEGEND is unbeaten from three starts in Hong Kongs. He still looks to have points in hand and is a strong contender.

4 LINE SEEKER appears to have found his mark on 97. However, with the claim of Matthew Poon, he gets in with 115 pounds, which could prove all the difference.

1 STRATHMORE has not been able to live up to his best form of last season, including a G1 placing behind Chautauqua, this term. However, with a drop in class, he can find that spark again.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

8 PENANG HALL relished the step-up to 1,600m last time out to race away for a comfortable win. His intended rider that day, Matthew Poon, finally jumps aboard, with the horse set to carry one pound less than he did under Derek Leung last start. He's a major player again.

14 RATTAN, who won nicely enough last time out and now gets in with only 114 pounds, can find the line nicely.

2 CHEERFUL BOY will likely be at the head of affairs, especially with in-form claimer Dylan Mo aboard from gate 13. He has shown that the best way for him to be ridden is to set a strong tempo, yet it is likely he will still be in contention for a long way.

9 RAZOR QUEST should be able to get a nice run in transit from gate 3. He might be on his mark but he can still fill a placing.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 WUSHU CHAMPION has more ability than his one placing from nine starts suggests. That placing came last time out with Ben So aboard, running home strongly for third behind up-and-comer Bravo Watchman. Douglas Whyte is a positive jockey change and perhaps this is his chance to get a win on the board.

1 CONVINCIBLE has put together a solid enough record without winning in his eight Hong Kong starts. He raced closer to the speed with blinkers on last start and, with claimer Matthew Poon taking 10 pounds off, it is possible he ends up on speed here. He's a legitimate contender.

7 WORLD RECORD'S last four starts at this C&D have yielded three wins and a second. Sam Clipperton jumps aboard now but he has a good gate again and he should be around the mark.

3 TOP LAURELS has looked promising in both starts. He has to contend with gate 14 but he's a chance nonetheless.