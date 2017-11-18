Ensuring looks spot-on with ideal gate

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 BEST EFFORT has been consistent in recent starts over this course and distance. Now, with the drop into Class 5, he gets his best chance to break through.

6 DOUBLE POINT is at a mark where he should be able to win again. He will get every favour in midfield from gate 1.

7 DYNAMIC LIONS will break through soon, having run well at his last two starts on this surface.

14 WINNINGLI will have plenty of supporters but he does have an awkward draw.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

1 GREAT JOY has his first dirt start but he should be suited on the surface. The step-up to 1,800m appears a plus, too.

3 CROWN AVENUE is unbeaten over this course and trip, including a very big win in July. A return to the dirt 1,800m appears a major positive.

6 CURLING LUXURY is racing well, having won three from four this term. He is a chance.

At massive odds, include 9 GOLDEN KID in all exotics, with a number of factors now in his favour.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

8 NONE OTHER's three Hong Kong wins have come over this course and distance. He has disappointed in his last two and now appears in need of the 1,400m again. He's at an attractive mark now.

6 NOBLE DE LOVE has run well in two starts for Frankie Lor. He gets a nice draw this time and is sure to be in the mix.

7 GOOD DAYS was disappointing second-up but can be given another chance.

14 GODSPEED may be looking for the drop in class but he's in contention from a better gate.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

4 ENSURING has caught the eye in two starts at both tracks for new handler Frankie Lor. He looks spot-on now and, with an ideal gate over the Sha Tin 2000m, he will be hard to beat.

9 GORGEOUS AGAIN has been a warhorse throughout 2017, but his last run suggested he might be hitting a brick wall. However, he's not out of it yet.

10 HO HO FEEL was a good winner last time out and looks capable of winning again.

11 WHO DAT SINGA, a Western Australian Derby runner-up pre-import, is a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

4 SACRED ELIXIR caught the eye fresh in an unsuitable race. The Australian Group 1 winner should have come on for that effort and the step-up to 1,800m is a plus. If he does win, don't be surprised to see him emerge as a late HKIR contender.

Stablemate 12 CIRCUIT HASSLER has been good in two runs this preparation. He may be a legitimate chance with no weight.

2 DINOZZO is around his ratings mark, but he is honest and deserves consideration.

1 ROCKETEER can improve third-up.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

1 WERTHER did everything you'd want first-up in a race dominated from the front. He does have to carry a five-pound (2.27kg) penalty, but he looks to have plenty up his sleeve against this field and he can take another 2,000m feature at Sha Tin.

3 TIME WARP has been terrific in two runs this preparation. He's ready to tackle this sort of race and he will be in front for a long way.

4 GOLD MOUNT and 5 NASSA are on upward spirals. They can qualify for HKIR with good runs.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 SOUTHERN LEGEND is the lowest-rated runner and up against it at set weights. However, the last-start Happy Valley Class 2 winner might have a fitness edge on some of these. He's worth chancing.

1 LUCKY BUBBLES won't be fully fit and he does have to carry a five-pound penalty. However, he should be charging late.

2 MR STUNNING was very good second-up under the top weight. If he can switch off from the gate, he's a major player.

6 AMAZING KIDS can get into the placings.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 JOYFUL TRINITY looks slightly short of the best milers in Hong Kong. However, he gets five pounds from the two benchmarks in Helene Paragon and Beauty Only, so this is the sort of race he can win. His recent trial was top-notch.

2 HELENE PARAGON will take a big step forward here, but should still have something left for December's internationals. Still, expect a bold performance.

6 SEASONS BLOOM is still untapped and coming into this fresh appears a good move.

1 BEAUTY ONLY will be flying late.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 BULLISH SMART is always a chance down in Class 3, although his best efforts have been at Happy Valley. Still, the 1,400m looks suitable for him, especially if he can get out and roll from the good gate.

8 TOP BEAUTIFUL's unbeaten run came to an end last start, but he still ran well. He's a definite chance of getting into the winners' circle again.

2 APOLLO'S CHOICE finally won again last start. He has an awkward gate but should be around the mark.

13 ALL YOU NEED is still improving and can figure.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

7 JING JING WIN is still not all there mentally. If he jumps cleanly and doesn't get too stirred up, he has the talent to make a mockery of his 84 rating.

1 BEAT THE CLOCK is fresh after a stellar first preparation in Hong Kong. He will take improvement from the run and be in the mix here.

10 JUMBO LUCK needs everything to go his way but he makes appeal with only 109 pounds to carry.

11 KEY WITNESS is a place contender.