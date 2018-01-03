Enthuse shows zest in 600m hit-out

Enthused (No. 6), ridden by jockey Michael Rodd, beating Cerdan in Race 1 at Kranji on March 19 last year.

Enthuse is in good form and can be followed in Sunday's Class 4 sprint over the flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

The Stephen Gray-trained five-year-old showed in his hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning that he is due for another win.

The brown New Zealand-bred breezed over 600m eagerly over 600m on the Polytrack in 36.3sec and pulled up full of running.

Although he is handicapped as the topweight with 57kg, Enthuse should run a top race in his present state.

In fact, Enthuse has been steadily getting back in shape for his fourth victory in 20 starts.

At his penultimate run on June 16, Enthuse led before finishing second to Stock Broker over the Poly 1,000m.

Last time out on Nov 24, he came in for some support at $34 for a win after showing some sparkle in his lead-up trials which included a win and a third. He went with the pace in a Polytrack 1,100m race but his condition ran out towards the finish and ended up fifth to Maximus.

He obviously needed the run after being rested for more than five months. With that run under his belt and some gallops, Enthuse should be fit enough to score again.

For the record, all three of the gelding's successes were over Sunday's course and distance.

Stablemate Unconquered is running the same path in that he is also shaping up to return to the winning list.

The one-time winner galloped smartly over 600m in 37.9. He stretched out beautifully all the way. On Boxing Day, the five-year-old Australian-bred trialled nicely, finishing third to back-to-back winner Tesoro Privado.

Unconquered is handicapped in Sunday's Class 3 event over the Poly 1,000m. Unconquered's only win at this third start was also over the course and distance.