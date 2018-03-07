Everything points to Garlic Yeah

RACE 1 (1,800M)

9 Celebration showed his first glimpse of form when stepping up to 1,650m last time out. He should relish the step-up to 1,800m from a good draw.

6 Glenealy Prize still has only one win from 25 starts. He is one-paced but he has also drawn well, so he should get every chance to be there.

4 Megatron improved down in Class 5 last time out. He gets Joao Moreira now and, from the inside gate, he looks good.

8 Sweet Bean is consistent and must be included.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Ivictory has found himself near the top of Class 2 without ever contesting a Class 2 races, a rare feat indeed. Still, he looks yet another John Size-trained sprinter heading for better races and he can continue his progression with victory.

5 Fantastic Eight has disappointed since stepping up to Class 2, but he can be forgiven for all three runs. A small field without a great deal of speed should suit him.

3 California Whip hasn't measured up to the level that looked possible last season, but he's at a mark where another win appears near.

1 My Darling steps out for the first time since July and is having his first run for Paul O'Sullivan. He's got the quality on his day.

RACE 3 (2,200M)

6 Garlic Yeah ran on well last time out, just finding Happy Rocky too good. He should enjoy a nice run in transit from gate 4 and everything indicates that he's the horse to beat.

2 Happy Rocky had been racing well before finally breaking through last time out. He got only a five-point penalty, so he's definitely a chance of going back-to-back.

1 Cloud Nine is not the easiest horse to follow, but he should get out and race on the speed. He can place.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 Nashashuk returns to 1,200m after three decent enough runs this season. He did win over this course and distance in June off a higher mark, but he was disqualified and so that does not count on his record. With every chance from the inside gate, he should be right in contention.

8 Applause won nicely from the rear two runs back before closing nicely again last time out. He'll be finishing off strongly once more.

7 Hero Time has run well in three starts and should enjoy a nice run in transit. He can't be dismissed.

9 Clear Choice is still putting it all together but he clearly has talent. Don't overlook him.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

2 Har Har Heart flashed his ability in a visually impressive win back in December, but it was his last victory that really stamped him as a horse capable of scoring in Class 3. He gets another chance in Class 4 and he still looks to have improvement in him and has a good gate.

12 Money Winner looked like he was going to win before he was just nosed out last start. He has no weight to carry and he's a chance again.

1 The Judge ran well at his first Class 4 attempt last time out.

5 Hero Look steps back up to 1,650m. He creates interest.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 Alcari has not lived up to his impressive debut, but he also hasn't been disgraced. Last time out, he was badly checked and the run should be completely forgotten. From a better draw, he should get every chance to score a second victory.

7 Cheerfuljet was another who had no luck two starts back, before performing honestly last time out. He has the outside draw to contend with, but if he can get into a forward position, he will be hard to run down.

4 Hard Promise has drawn well and looks to be coming right. He's a threat.

3 Gamechangers just can't quite seem to break through, but he's always a chance with luck.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Extremely Fun has a strong course-and-distance record and he has been racing well enough since returning from a minor injury. Matthew Poon takes seven pounds (3.18kg) off and that's a positive move.

5 Smart Boy was trapped wide last time out and had no chance. With a slightly better gate this time around, he's a chance.

7 Lotus Breeze returns to 1,200m. His best Hong Kong form has come over sprint trips, despite the fact he finished midfield in the 2014 Derby at Epsom.

12 Most Beautiful has staved off the drop in class with a number of honest efforts. He can run well again.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 Hang's Decision now holds the unique distinction of being the only non-Group winner to hold a track record at Sha Tin, having set the 1,400m benchmark in July. He has not raced to that level this season and now finds himself back in Class 3 for the first time since this time last year. With the drop in class, expect an improved effort.

5 Winning Faith has won impressively at his last two starts. It remains to be seen how much higher he can climb but he deserves consideration again.

2 Green Energy has been mixing his form but he is more than capable on his day.

4 Harrier Jet steps up to the extended mile for the first time, which may suit him.