Exciting Nowyousee romps home again

Nowyousee (No. 9) is heading for a winning hat-trick from as many starts on his trial victory at Kranji yesterday morning.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's exciting find Nowyousee put up yet another scintillating performance at the trials at Kranji yesterday to remain undefeated.

The bay/brown New Zealand-bred is now first past the post in four trials and two races, and clearly indicated that he is going from strength to strength.

Yesterday morning, the gelding by the fashionable sire O'Reilly put trackwatchers in awe with another round of pure speed and agility.

After bouncing out quickly from the gates, he took his rider, Nooresh Juglall, cruising to the front and, from there, he kicked from one length to two lengths to three, and was already six lengths clear of the next horse at the 600m mark.

Turning well clear into the home straight, racecaller Matthew Jones commented that Nowyousee had continued to impress and the rest were chasing his shadows.

Nowyousee went to the post with his ears pricked and his winning time proved what an improved horse is.

He won by a massive eight-and-a-half lengths from stablemate Super Denman and ran the 1,000m on the Polytrack in 59.51sec, the only one of seven trial winners yesterday to dip below the one-minute mark.

It was his fourth trial success from four attempts.

He competed only twice, winning both races.

In his debut on Oct 20, he led all the way to win by more than three lengths over the Poly 1,000m in a quick 58.39sec.

Before his second triumph on Nov 19, he scooted home by nearly 10 lengths in his trial, which boosted punters' confidence for his assignment.

He was backed as if he could not lose, at $7 for a win.

He did win, but not before giving his legion of fans a big scare when he was slow to get going when the gates opened.

Juglall moved him up gradually and, in the straight, it still looked like he had a mammoth task of overtaking the runaway leader Lim's Sincere in another Poly 1,000m dash.

But, once Juglall got Nowyousee to slip to the next gear, his mount revved up and got up to beat Lim's Sincere by half a length.

It was close, but the point was Nowyousee's will to win got him through. He also proved another trait of a good thoroughbred - he was not one-dimensional.

He could lead and he could come from behind to win.

With yesterday's emphatic trial victory, his fans will be waiting eagerly for his next race.