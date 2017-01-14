Expect King's Man to zoom home

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 GREAT SPEED has now gone 32 starts without a win in Hong Kong, although he has recorded five seconds and six fourths. He has not raced at Sha Tin since April and not over the Sha Tin 1,200m since May 2015, when he had his first run in Class 5. With a light weight and a good gate, he should finally break his maiden.

5 LEAN JOURNEY always looked a Class 4 horse in the making but lost a lot of confidence when he was involved in a fall early in his career. He never looked the same horse after that, but he did win nicely last time out to break his duck.

10 STARRY STARLIES jumps from the outside gate but does get Joao Moreira aboard and he is racing well.

9 TELECOM BOOM disappointed last start but his previous form had been good.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 PACKING STARCRAFT has looked a big baby at his three starts to date. He might still be too raw and he might need further, but he might also be on a mark where he can do some damage.

4 BRIGHT STAR has only once been below this mark, and he won that day. Moreira jumps aboard for the son of Hussonet who has been primed for this.

2 BUMBLE BABY was awful in his one try over the 1200m in July, but he did race wide and handy most of the way. He can be forgiven for that effort and the rise in trip looks suitable.

9 BOSSIEE returned to form last time out with a gallant on-speed third. He performs well over this course and distance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 HAPPY HAPPY STAR is a blueblood in Hong Kong terms. His trials have suggested he has been primed for this and he does get Joao Moreira aboard.

6 PLANET STAR has looked good in his trials and he looks to have plenty of room to develop. He will improve on whatever he does at start No. 1.

5 INDIGENOUS STAR made terrific ground down the straight on debut to finish third to Healthy Luck. The step-up in trip can only suit.

8 DARING FIT has improved in each of his five starts and a win is near.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

3 KING'S MAN has been looking raw still in his races but he does have a turn of foot and should get home strongly.

13 DASHING DART has been a typical Hong Kong project, improving in each of his six starts. He was a good hird last time out and should go close.

1 GO BEAUTY GO finally broke through last time out after a number of good efforts. He meets many of these worse on weights but he should get a good run and find himself in the mix.

14 IMPERIAL SEAL gets Moreira aboard and will be fancied, but Class 4 remains a query, even despite the light weight.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 DR LISTENING won two starts in nice style at the end of last season. He has hardly been out of training since, but has had four barrier trials and looks ready for his return.

4 HAPPY AGILITY has been a different horse since he was restricted to sprints, often charging home at the end of his races. He was well beaten behind House Of Fun last time out, but he should find this easier.

2 LAMAROSA has not raced at Sha Tin since a disappointing debut ninth in March. He has performed well in two of his three starts this term and should be a contender again.

7 HROVAT comes to Sha Tin for the first time and, while he hasn't done much in three starts, he looks a horse capable of winning if things fall into place. He's fresh .

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 WORLD RECORD has won his last two starts in nice style to rise to the top of Class 4. A repeat of those efforts would see him breaking into Class 3 with a third straight win here.

14 WINGOLD finally got a win under Zac Purton last start in Class 5 after looking likely a number of times. Moreira jumps aboard with Purton unable to make the light weight, and he looks tough to beat.

8 REGENCY HORSE's run two starts back was good. If he can reproduce that form, he'll be in the mix.

6 GLENEALY PRIZE has been a disappointment after looking a horse bound for Class 2 early in his career. His rating is getting down to a point where he should be able to break.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 MOMENTUM LUCKY has not won in Class 3, but through five good runs in the grade, his rating has got to 78, right near the top of the class. The four-year-old looks capable of winning his way into Class 2.

12 PENANG HALL's return to the Sha Tin 1,200m should be a plus and he quickened nicely in a recent trial.

4 KING MORTAR won nicely last time out and looks a horse that will win his way in this grade.

10 GOAL FOR GOLD has had a hit-and-miss Hong Kong career and is yet to win from 20 starts locally, but he makes his debut for his fourth trainer and he can break through shortly.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

9 BEAT THE CLOCK was impressive winning his first start and has not been disgraced in three starts since, placing on each occasion. Last time out, he shifted off heels and sat three wide for much of the turn, and was just run down by the very promising Seasons Bloom. He shapes as a horse who will be suited to Happy Valley, but he can continue his progression through the grades here.

3 FIRST FONTEIN was good enough in a strong form race at his Hong Kong debut, and from a good gate, further progress would not surprise.

13 HONEST HORSE looked to have potential this time last year, but he has not delivered on his promise. Still, he looks capable of being able to perform off a mark of 64.

4 NAVAS won at Happy Valley in October. That horse looks a chance of giving the handler another quick winner here.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

3 BOOMING DELIGHT has impressed in running home for placings in his first two Hong Kong starts, in particular his last effort from a wide gate, when he hardly settled at all mid-race but charged home to be beaten a short head by Razor Quest. A repeat of that from the inside gate over this longer trip should see him winning.

1 PRAWN BABA has been very consistent through his first three Hong Kong starts, finishing second every time. He's very one-paced but has to be a chance again.

9 WHOOP WHOOP improved significantly from his first start to his second, making up ground for fifth last time out. He's trialled well since and the step-up in trip will suit.

10 LOTUS BREEZE steps up to 1,800m for the first time and his best form as a three-year-old was over these sorts of trips. He can bob up here.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 JOLLY BANNER is racing in scintillating form currently. He's won his three starts this season and looks capable of heading even higher yet. He has drawn awkwardly again but he is pretty straightforward, he will race handy and accelerate at the top of the straight, so he looks ready to make it four on end.

8 LET US WIN had no luck whatsoever first-up on LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Day. He arrived with second-tier three-year-old form from Australia, but he looks capable of performing off this mark and he's one to watch.

4 MY DARLING is another heading to the Classic Mile next weekend. Brett Prebble jumps aboard for the first time since his debut last February, but he looks like he might be nearing his mark.

7 INVINCIBLE DRAGON missed the start at his first start since July on New Year's Day, but he rocketed home for second. Moreira jumps aboard and he has performed fresh before.