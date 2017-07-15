Experto Crede looks ready to break through in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 KWAICHUNG BROTHERS has improved steadily throughout his first campaign and his first run down in Class 5 last start was solid. The drop back to 1,200m should be a plus.

11 STARRY STARLIES appears to be finding form for former trainer Paul O'Sullivan.

7 HAPPY GAINS has run well in two starts in Class 5 and should be primed for a big effort.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

2 BEST TANGO has been expected to win at numerous times this season. He would probably be better suited at Happy Valley for his first attempt int Class 5.

9 LIGHTNING AND GOLD showed that he was on the right track last start by staying on for second behind Aeroluminance over this course and distance. .3 JE PENSE remains one of the bigger surprises among imports into Hong Kong, and it still appears questionable as to why he was brought here. However, he is likely to be a horse who will snare a few wins in Class 5.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 OUR FOLKS has not won since scoring twice in the top half of Class 3 early last year. He is now in the middle of Class 4 and has started to show some form again recently over this course and distance.

6 PHANTOM FALCON was heavily backed at his Hong Kong debut and stuck on well to finish third. He now comes to Sha Tin, but if he can run to that level, he will be around the mark again.

3 MULTIMAX beat D B Pin, a subsequent Group 3 placegetter, in this very race last season. He is mixing his form but he is always dangerous in this class.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

7 SPRING WIN has mixed his form a bit but his turf runs have all been fairly solid without winning. The step-up to 1,400m looks a positive and he has a good draw this time.

2 NOBLE DE BOY can get himself into the picture under a senior rider in Umberto Rispoli.

10 THE FULL BLOOM finally broke through down in Class 5 last time out. He is back up in grade but perhaps he just needed to get that win on the board in order for him to begin fulfilling his potential.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

3 KING OF MONGOLIA showed improvement last time out in his first ever effort in Class 4. The return to Sha Tin is a plus and he gets blinkers on again, so he's worth watching.

8 GARLIC YEAH has been fairly consistent since winning twice in Class 5 earlier this season, running four times for three placings. He has won over 1,800m.

5 KING BOUNTIFUL rarely puts two good runs together, which is a concern after his last performance caught the eye, and he does have a bad draw, but Moreira now jumps aboard.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 EXPERTO CREDE has shown in his last two starts that he is ready to break through.

7 JOLLY GAINS stuck on well in his debut effort over 1,200m and the step-up to 1,400m is in his favour.

10 SUPERIOR BOY has raced well throughout his 18-start Hong Kong career but his last effort was good.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

8 APOLLO'S CHOICE looks very well-placed and, from gate 4, he should get every chance.

4 GOLD LAND has slowly been acclimatising and he now looks at a point where he could switch on at any time.

2 SERGEANT TITANIUM gets Moreira aboard now and he could find the winner's circle again down in grade.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 BOOMING DELIGHT has been one of this season's most consistent four-year-olds, with his only poor performance coming in the BMW Hong Kong Derby. He looks hard to topple.

6 TIME WARP has come to life in his last two starts, both at Happy Valley, and only has to bring that form to Sha Tin.

4 BEAT THE CLOCK has impressed this season, winning four of his eight starts and placing in the other four. He steps up to a mile for the first time and looks to be getting in well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

12 HIGH AND MIGHTY has not won in nearly three years but this looks the sort of race where he could bob up.

11 CALCULATION has progressed nicely through his trials and appears to be ready to run well in his Hong Kong debut.

6 WORLD RECORD has not missed a top-four spot in his last nine runs over this course and distance, including three wins earlier in the season. Drawn well, he must be respected.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

7 IVICTORY looks a horse bound for higher grades, even despite his defeat last time out. He will have improved again after that effort and he looks one to follow going forward, but he can score another win here at his last run as a three-year-old.

12 ALL YOU NEED won in very nice style last start. Sticking to the 1,200m seems to be the trick with him and he is still well-handicapped.

9 TRAVEL DATUK is talented and he is a horse that must be included in exotics.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

7 MONGOLIAN KING has been honest since his arrival, save for an outing at Happy Valley where he suffered a heart irregularity. He ran well behind Hang's Decision last time out. That looks a solid form guide.

14 BABA MAMA hasn't been able to progress since reaching Class 2, but he hasn't run poorly either.

4 PIKACHU is consistent enough and, if he's switched off early by Callan Murray, he'll be finding the line late.