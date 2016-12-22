Extra distance favours Western Warrior

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(14) WESTERN WARRIOR is improving with racing, has an inside draw and should enjoy the extra distance.

(1) FLYING RUSSIAN has been touched off in his last three outings and could get it right here.

(5) MILNE shouldn't be far off him.

(9) ALLEGIANCE and (11) COLLABRO will appreciate the extra distance.

(4) URBAN MYTH and (10) CHILI LIME are not out of it.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) CHEAT THE CHEATERS was not fancied on debut but ran on strongly for third.

Similarly, (6) CRAZY VISION was doing his best work late on debut.

(12) THE FALLS ROAD races before this and, if he takes his place, could get into the money.

(13) TORRE DEL ORO is improving and could take home a cheque.

(10) SABASTIAN was backed on debut and should do better.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) SEPTEMBER BLOOM has finished close-up in all starts and could have her consistency rewarded.

(10) HOT TALENT was blowing heavily last time and could do better.

(8) BANDOLA needed her last outing and will come on.

(1) SPRING INDEED is doing better and could take home a cheque.

Watch the first-timers, especially (13) SEATTLE SOLACE.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(3) END GAME was slightly disappointing last time and could enjoy the return to the bend.

(12) ONE OF A KIND should know a lot more now and could be a live threat.

(2) SWEET CHESTNUT loves the longer distance and shouldn't be far back.

(1) EVERSILVER showed a return to form and cannot be ignored.

(6) PRADA PRINCESS is always in with a money chance.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) KING OF THRONES is holding form and should have a bright chance of opening his account in a moderate bunch. He finished behind (4) TERN UNSTONED last time but the latter disappointed subsequently over a shorter trip.

(3) YOURS AND MINE and newcomer (9) WESTERN GLIDER shouldn't be far off.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(8) TALBEC has been threatening to chalk up another victory and could have his just reward here.

(10) SKYNIGHT should enjoy the marathon distance and give his rivals a run for the money.

(7) ROYAL HONOUR should get back to earning ways, which brings (2) STEBBINS into the picture.

(9) DAWN ASSAULT and (11) ILITSHE can also feature.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) ESTIMATION wasn't disgraced last time and, with blinkers on, should make a bold bid over the shorter distance.

(4) BANKING APRIL is ultra-consistent and should be thereabouts again.

Recent maiden winners (7) CIDADA and (5) ORCHID ISLAND look well above average and would want to prove themselves.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

After two good victories, (2) CONSEQUENTIALLY ran unplaced after finding problems. She could resume her winning ways.

(1) TURN BACK TIME is on the upgrade and tries a different track. She beat (5) BARCELONA BABE narrowly last time.

(6) BIRD ALLEY and (4) SILKEN are two more of many capable of popping up.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(6) MISTY ROLLER is improving with racing. He finished in front of (2) COPPER POT in a feature last time and should confirm his status.

(14) WOODY GLOW needed his last outing and could turn it around.

(3) MOVE LIKE JAGGER,(4) POST GRAD and (1) MY TREASURE are also in it.