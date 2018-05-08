Exultant shows his class in big race

Long touted as a star on the rise, the Tony Cruz-trained Exultant went some way to justifying the hype around him with a big-margin victory in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap over 2,400m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Partnered by Zac Purton, Exultant was second-last in the seven-horse field passing the winning post for the first time, about four lengths from early leader Goldfield.

At one time earlier this season, the slow pace early would have proved his undoing. But, showing the extent of his maturity throughout the term, he raced generously for Purton until the leading rider decided to take matters into his own hands approaching the 1,300m mark.

Within 200m, Exultant had assumed the pace-setting role and increased the tempo from a dawdle to a steady gallop. Quickly, though, he received pressure on his outside from Joao Moreira aboard the John Size-trained Prawn Baba, although the difference was stark.

Purton sat quietly on Exultant, while Moreira resorted to a heavy drive on Prawn Baba from the 850m mark.

"I got to the front pretty easily really, but I wasn't going to back it off to a sprint - Exultant just keeps going along at that one bat," said Purton.

"I just kept him in his rhythm, let him use his action, let him breeze along so he was comfortable, even when they were coming at me. I picked it up on the circle and, in the end, he proved he was the superior stayer."

It was a clear case of cream rising to the top - particularly in a handicap - as Exultant raced clear for a six-length win over the dour Prawn Baba, with the winner's stablemate Doyeni a further head away in third.

It was Exultant's first stakes win at his 12th career start. He boasted a placing in last year's Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas over 1,600m among four starts for trainer Mick Halford when named Irishcorrespondent, while he had finished second in the Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m and third in the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) in eight starts for Cruz.

"I think this was the real Exultant," said Cruz. "I think he's at his best at 2,000m and above, but unfortunately, there aren't many races for horses like him. When he gets conditions to suit, he's capable of a win."

Exultant had finished second behind Prawn Baba when they clashed in a 2,200m Class 2 in mid-April, but Cruz said that effort deserved to be overlooked.

"I think that previous race, we should have won it too," said Cruz.

"We went too wide last time, we covered too much ground and I think the race didn't suit either.

"The 2,400m certainly suited him perfectly. I told Zac beforehand, if the pace isn't on, just go - stretch them all out - because we know our horse can stay all day and that he had a bit of class, too.

"What excites me is that we saw how effective he can be on the lead, too. Maybe we need to put him in his races more, it's something to think about anyway."