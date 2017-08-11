Fairview's China Express heading in the right direction

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) RED OCTOBER SKY is holding form and should fight out the finish.

(7) ADVICE ALERT and (8) CRISTIAN are making their debuts and can be considered, (9) IRISH PRIORITY has had two modest starts but could still improve.

The filly (11) HOORAYFORHOLLYWOOD is having her first start and also cannot be ruled out.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) FAVOUR'S PRIDE is always in with a winning chance. Stable companions (3) NATURAL TAN and (5) OKLAHOMA SKY should be in the shake-up.

(10) LAWDY MISS CLAWDY and (11) JOKING have good juvenile form and can win.

(9) LA REBEL and (8) SWEETCHILDO MINE are capable of winning.

(6) FLY PEG FLY seems better than her last run.

(7) CALIFORNIA GIRL makes her local debut, so watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) ENBHARR may have just needed his last start and should fight out the finish.

(3) REEF OF FORTUNE is clearly capable of better than his last run and has a winning chance.

(1) FREDERICK FOX has been a bit disappointing recently but is capable of earning some money.

(9) CONSONANCE and (10) COPPER TRAIL must be given respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) WITHOUT PERMISSION and (2) BUCK EYE are holding their form well enough to have strong winning chances in this race.

(6) COYOTE CREEK ran nicely when third last time out and should run well.

(3) TRULY has been unpredictable but could place.

(8) HALF A BAR could earn some money yet again after being fourth in her last two starts.

(10) BRAVE ENDEAVOUR has a chance.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(4) RAKE'S CHESTNUT ran his best race in ages last time out and can win if repeating that effort.

(1) CHIT CHAT lacks a strong finish but could earn some minor money.

(2) JUST LIKE MAGIC is holding form and is not out of it.

(3) RUSH IN is returning from a break but does have to be respected.

(5) SHADY WORLD was a shock winner of his last start which was double the distance of this race.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) JET EXPLORER and (2) DYNAMIC fly the flag for the Justin Snaith yard and both are capable of running very well.

(3) LAWS OF SUCCESSION is well drawn and is trying for a hat-trick of wins.

(4) SCENT always gives of his best and should be in the shake-up.

(5) INVITING LILY is trying for a four in a row and must be given respect.

(8) EN GEE OH is returning from a break but can win this.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) CHINA EXPRESS has been in very good form recently and could be the right one in this race.

(2) THE CAT sometimes battles to finish off his race but might earn some money.

(3) GRANDISSIMO is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest.

(5) PLACIDO runs on strongly when racing on the grass and was unlucky last time out.

(6) WARRIOR POET has not been doing badly recently and can place.