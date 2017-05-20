Fantastic Eight can lead all the way in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,200M)

12 THE FULL BLOOM has not placed in 16 starts since his debut third. He now finds himself near the bottom of Class 4 and he can perhaps get win No. 1 with Jack Wong's claim ensuring he carries only 108 pounds (49kg).

5 SUNNY ORIENT, the first Hong Kong ride for South African young gun Callan Murray, has found his feet at Happy Valley recently, performing well despite race conditions not being ideal. If he can bring that form to Sha Tin, he will be hard to beat.

Lightly raced 3 JUMBO LUCK clearly has talent and is still improving. He has been anchored by big weights in his last two, an issue again, and he does have barrier 12, but he also gets Joao Moreira for the first time.

4 LONDON CITY led all the way under Matthew Poon last time out. Expect him to attempt something similar here.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 WINNER ST PAUL'S has always been better when saved up for one run and, with Matthew Poon's 10-pound claim taking him down to 117 pounds, it might be worth a chance from gate 4 and going forward.

5 FORTUNE BROTHERS had not finished closer than eight-and-a-half lengths from the winner in six starts before he suddenly improved to finish second over this course and distance last start. Moreira now jumps aboard and he will be a leading contender.

9 SNOWHOOVES was a course-and-distance winner last November, but has mixed his form since. He was on the bottom of a four-way photo finish in his last run in April, and a repeat would see him go close.

Also in that photo was 1 GIDDY GIDDY, a horse who probably finds 1,200m too far but who has natural speed, an asset on this surface.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 ENDEARING ran OK in his first run in Class 4, making ground into third in a race dominated from the front. Matthew Poon's claim takes him down to 122 pounds and that might be the key to his first Hong Kong victory.

6 SPRING WIN steps out here for the first time since January. He has performed well on a number of occasions, and while he has an awkward draw for the first time in some time here, he should be around the mark.

3 HARBOUR NOVA drops to Class 4 for the first time after lingering on the edge of the drop in grade for quite some time. With the in-form Zac Purton aboard now, he is sure to attract support.

7 ACCESSION YEARS has not shown a lot from the trials, but it is hard to leave out any John Size-trained galloper at the moment. He could pop up in what is a fairly weak Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

1 FANCY MUSIC is a talented but quirky galloper who looks capable of breaking through to Class 3. Matthew Poon hops aboard, taking his weight down to 123 pounds, which is crucial and makes him a worthy top choice.

3 GORGEOUS AGAIN has done nothing wrong, improving steadily to win three races before a game last-start second. He is still in his first preparation and deserves inclusion again with Moreira back aboard.

8 COOL BROTHERS improved markedly for the step-up to a mile in his fourth start last time out. He now steps up to 1,800m and is a leading player.

10 PREMIUM CHAMPION is worth including in the exotics. He has dropped a long way from his ratings peak, almost 40 points, and he looks like he is about to find form again. The blinkers coming off is another interesting move.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

5 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT has plenty of promise, but he's still trying to put it all together after arriving from Australia. He will be winning a race shortly. He has a sharp turn of foot and can win if he utilises it.

2 REGENCY BO BO is clearly the leading chance and has been consistent over this course and distance without winning. He's got a good gate and should get a soft run. He looks hard to beat.

1 HAIR TRIGGER is still acclimatising to his new home, but he has looked like he is slowly getting there and he appears capable of winning a race before the end of the season.

11 SICHUAN BOSS has improved with every run, although he was slightly disappointing over the extended mile at Happy Valley last start. The Sha Tin 1,400m should suit.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR ran a bold race in his second start last time out, where he looked the winner in the straight but somehow found the erratic but talented Sight Leader too strong. The step-up to 1,400m is crucial for the blueblood.

4 ALL YOU NEED ran home very strongly last start for second to Relentless Me. He has a slightly awkward draw but he is another who will find himself out of Class 4 before too long.

13 WINGOLD is honest enough, but he just struggles to find the length he needs to win in Class 4. If things go right for him, he could run a place.

8 SPICY KAKA made up solid ground last start from near the rear. Moreira hops aboard now and he looks to be on a rating where he will be competitive.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

3 PRIMERO has performed better than it appears on paper in three starts to date, and he looks the type who could take a step forward quickly.

2 STAR OF YAN OI has been very consistent this season. Matthew Poon jumps aboard now, getting the horse's weight down to 121 pounds. He'll be around the mark.

10 SUNNY DRAGON has slowly acclimatised to Hong Kong racing since arriving from Sydney, and his last two efforts over the Happy Valley 1,200m have been very good. He returns to dirt here, but he does get Moreira from a good draw.

Debutant 5 DOLLAR REWARD won only one of his nine starts in the UK, but his best results came on synthetic surfaces. He has trialled well on the Sha Tin all-weather track and is worth watching with only 115 pounds on his back.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 FANTASTIC EIGHT created a big impression on debut, despite his unsightly galloping action, and then he wasn't disgraced in his second start. He will be suited getting up to Class 3 with only 112 pounds to carry and, from the inside gate, he should just keep going in front.

9 WINFIELD will be coming from behind, but appears to finally be coming to hand after disappointing earlier this season. Trainer Richard Gibson has hit something of a purple patch of form recently and it looks like everything is falling into place for Winfield.

1 LUCKY WAN FENG struggled behind Lucky Dollar last Saturday, but the return to 1,200m second-up looks a big tick for him. A strong rider like Neil Callan also appears a plus too.

6 JADE THEATRE improved significantly last start for third over the straight 1,000m. He steps back up to 1200m now but does get Moreira aboard.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

14 RATTAN relished the step-up to 1,600m two starts back to break through in Class 4, and then he raced handier last start in his first attempt in Class 3 and he wasn't disgraced. It would be better if he returned to racing midfield before swooping home. If so, he will be hard to beat.

10 CHEERFUL BOY is always worth including, even if his last two efforts have been poor. The noted front-runner is best when allowed to stride along out in front, and perhaps from gate 2, he can get to that position easier than in his last two starts.

1 CITRON SPIRIT has been racing consistently of late to get his rating to the cusp of Class 2 territory. He gets Matthew Poon aboard to offset a six-point rise in the ratings after a last-start win, and he appears capable of winning again in this grade.

8 HOME RUN is worth including on his consistency.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

7 NASSA produced a barnstorming run at just his second Hong Kong outing off an 18-month break to finish fourth to Eastern Express three weeks back. His last 400m was clocked at 22.05sec, which makes him a horse to follow.

3 BOOMING DELIGHT will only have improved for his short head second in that same Eastern Express race. With added fitness, he will be hard to beat.

2 SEASONS BLOOM was forced to race wide throughout and couldn't pick up when seventh last start. His form behind Rapper Dragon has him there.

1 EASTERN EXPRESS finally returned to form last time out with a solid victory.