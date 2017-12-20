Fantastic Eight the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 WINFULL PATROL hasn't won in almost four years. However, his last run was good and he deserves a chance in this spot.

9 HIGHLAND DRAGON is another who has been out of the winner's circle for a long time - it is nearing three years since he last scored. He's another who looks capable of winning again if everything goes right.

2 WORLD CITY is one-for-one down in Class 5. He has no recent form but can improve quickly.

12 BLISS CARTEL needs a longer distance but could get over the top if they go strong.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

4 KIROV is likely to be overlooked getting away from the Sha Tin dirt. However, his Happy Valley form is good enough and he can score once more.

7 SONIC FIGHTER makes his first start here. He has looked quite good in the mornings and deserves consideration on debut.

10 DOCTORS DELIGHT ran well in his first Happy Valley run last time out. A repeat will see him go close.

1 LOVE CHUNGHWA might be on his mark but he's a chance again with even luck.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

5 SUN TOUCH comes to Happy Valley for the first time. He hasn't had many opportunities to race over the last couple of seasons due to injury. But he looks on the right path now and he should have a race in him soon.

12 MEGATRON may be looking for Class 5 now but his recent gallop with Hong Kong Sprint third Blizzard was eye-catching and he's good enough off this mark.

1 CALL ME AWESOME is racing well and deserves inclusion.

6 MR KOOL must go in again.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 SHOW MISSION might be about to head on a downward spiral back towards Class 5, but the galloper has not disgraced in five starts this season and gets another chance on the back of his consistency.

12 PADDINGTON might need the drop in grade, but with only 109 pounds (49.5kg) on his back, he can't be overlooked.

Last-start winners 4 CHEERFULJET and 5 NUMERO UNO are at the opposite ends of their careers - the former is still progressive while the latter is nearing the finish. However, both can figure if they can repeat those victories.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

1 GENERAL DINO gets down to Class 4 for the first time and also makes his Happy Valley debut. A number of his runs has been better than they have appeared on paper and, in this grade, he should be able to figure.

2 LEISURED FEET disappointed over the Sha Tin 1,400m last start but it was a race where the leaders all folded up. He should appreciate the Happy Valley mile now.

10 EVER LAUGH is heading the right way and can be included.

7 SICHUAN BOSS should get every possible chance from gate 1.

RACE 6 (2,200M)

One glance at the recent form of 2 ANDOYAS would usually be enough to turn anyone away, given that he has been beaten by double-digit margins at his last four starts. However, he has just been ticking over until he could get into a suitable race and now, with Zac Purton aboard from a good gate, he gets every chance to return to the winner's circle.

5 ENSURING looms as his biggest threat, although he will need the pace to be in his favour.

3 SUPER CHIC has a win in him at his current mark and can figure.

8 HO HO FEEL should be around the mark.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

11 PHANTOM FALCON looked a winner-in-waiting before he finally broke through last time out. As a small horse, he should appreciate the weight relief he now gets and, from gate 5, he should have every chance to go back-to-back.

8 SUNNY DRAGON has run fairly in two of his three starts over this course and distance this season. From the inside gate, he should get a nice trail and can figure.

9 STAR OF JOY also goes in with a better draw this time.

12 MERRYGOWIN should be around the mark but he's worth taking on at short odds.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 FANTASTIC EIGHT had an easy lead and romped in over this course and distance last start. Conversely, this race has plenty of pace engaged, but he gets a significant weight advantage and looks hard to beat, regardless.

4 ARCHIPPUS doesn't win often these days but he is as consistent as they come. He has had bad gates at every start this preparation, yet has still hit the board each time. He's a chance.

3 HOUSE OF FUN has only just been beaten at his last two, but has plenty of weight to carry.

2 FABULOUS ONE is next best.