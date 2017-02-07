Favourite Satchmo collapses and dies

Satchmo after his only win from 17 starts.

Installed the $15 favourite, the in-form SATCHMO was expected to run a top race in the opening event on Sunday.

Ridden by jockey Manoel Nunes, who rode the Michael Clements-trained six-year-old gelding to his only win, Satchmo gave his all. But he could only finish third behind Class dropper Hiko Yunikon and the fast-finishing Super Eight.

Then the unexpected happened. After passing the winning post, Satchmo collapsed and died.

The veterinary surgeon reported that the gelding had suffered an acute bleeding attack.

In order not to delay the correct weight, Nunes was exempted from the weigh-in.

In all, Satchmo had 17 starts for a win and four thirds, earning about $42,000 for his owner, Christopher G Stable.