Fear Not for Lerena is aboard

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) COPPER TRAIL showed some promise on debut and could be followed with further improvement.

(3) DESERT CHIEF has been close-up in both his starts and should go close to winning.

(5) FORT WINTER was hanging when fourth on debut and is not out of it.

(7) GOLDEN SHAMROCK can improve on his fair debut.

(9) HITHIMAGAINCHUCK did not show much on debut but is likely to make improvement.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(1) OLLIE POTS makes his local debut but does look the one to beat after being a decent third last time out in Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

(2) MYSTERY KING and (3) LATENITEFEVER are capable of better than their last run would suggest.

(4) WARREN PLACE has a place chance again.

(5) COUNT RED has been runner-up in two of his three local starts, so should contest the finish.

(6) SILVER EXPRESS can win this race.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BRITISH FAIRY is battling to win but is likely to contest the finish again.

(2) VARZEN is capable of better than his last run would suggest. He should have a big chance on his local debut.

(4) KARAT can improve from his debut.

(5) RAINBOW SKINK just needed her last run and could improve in this line-up.

(6) MOONSABALLOON makes her local debut but deserves utmost respect.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FEAR NOT won well on her local debut and is the one to beat. She does have a wide draw to overcome but she has the services of champion jockey Gavin Lerena.

(2) PEACH DELIGHT is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(3) KANARA is capable of better than her last two runs and deserves respect.

(4) CUPCAKE is holding her form and has a winning chance.

(5) FLASH MCQUEEN has not won for some time but can place.

(7) TAFFETY TART could earn money.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) TRULY returns from a break and has had a change of yards.

(4) CASINO KING has a winning chance in this line-up.

(5) JUST TOO EARLY was caught too far back last time out but can run well in this race.

(6) OSWEGO is better than last week's performance.

(7) APOC is unreliable but must have a chance in a race like this.

(8) BUCK EYE was full of running when winning last time out and can run well.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

An open-looking contest.

(1) CROWN OF GOLD has been a very good stayer over many years and can run well if in the mood.

(2) ALGHADEER is doing well in his current yard and has a winning chance.

(3) COLTRANE has not won for some time but could be the right one in this race.

(4) KINGSTON MINES and (5) ULTIMATE DOLLAR are two others that deserve consideration.

(7) NOTTING HILL meets a slightly stronger field.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Tara Laing has some decent sprinters in her yard and (1) TAR HEEL, (2) NORMANZ and (3) SIR DUKE have a winning chance in this race.

(4) KINGVOLDT was a surprise winner of his latest start and could finish in the money.

(5) CUBAN EMERALD has ability and is distance suited, so does deserve respect in this line-up.

(6) THAYER was a surprise winner recently.

(9 CLEAR SAILING was impressive last time out.