Fifty Cents for the win

RACE 1 (1,000m)

(11) TUNE THE SCOPE looks the one to beat.

(8) SPEED FLYER showed nice form in his first two starts and can win.

(9) SUPER SOCKS and (10) THE HIGHWAY MAN, newcomers from the Gavin Smith yard, bear watching.

(4) KISSMEBACKFOOT might run a place.

(7) SAY NO MORE makes his debut and the betting on him needs to be watched.

RACE 2 (1,000m)

(6) SEATTLE SPLENDOUR and (7) PROFS PET are the two likely to fight out the finish, with the former being the likely winner.

(5) TASHUNCA and (8) PRINCESS REBEL were placed on debut but were a long way behind the winner. But both must be respected.

(1) ICARUS FLIGHT showed improved form in his third start and makes his Eastern Cape debut.

(2) PERFECT PEACE disappointed in his last two starts but could run a place.

RACE 3 (1,200m)

(1) COWGIRLINTHESAND makes her Eastern Cape debut and looks to be improving, so has a winning chance for trainer Gavin Smith.

(2) HASHTAGSELFIE is improving and should prove to be a lively danger.

(3) LOVE TALK does not always show her best side but does have a winning chance.

(4) STORYFIELDS battles to finish off her race but could get involved with the finish once more and must be respected.

RACE 4 (1,600m)

A competitive race.

(6) COUNTING STARS was not beaten far last time out and should go close again.

(5) NO FLY ZONE is improving and should also contest the finish.

(1) CRISTIAN was touched off in his first start after being gelded but may be a better horse on the Polytrack.

(2) IRISH BRAVE is battling to win but could yet play a minor role.

(3) STATE CAPTURE was not disgraced when third last time out and could pop up in the place.

RACE 5 (1,400m)

(1) SEATTLE FLAME could prove to be the pick of the lot. This Sail From Seattle colt is decent enough on his day and will prefer this distance. Jockey Greg Cheyne should be able to place him well from his draw.

(2) SACRED ORATION has not yet recaptured his very good two-year-old form but is clearly not out of it.

(3) VIA SEATTLE beat some useful fillies in Gauteng and can win.

RACE 6 (1,200m)

An open-looking race.

(3) CAPTAIN MAROONED probably needed his last run after winning well in his previous two starts.

(2) KIFTSGATE has not been beaten far in both comeback runs and is likely to fight out the finish again.

(4) COPPER TRAIL did well with blinkers last time, so is not out of it.

(5) SOVIET COSMONAUT and (7) BOLLEMAKIESIE, both stable companions, have to be respected over this distance.

RACE 7 (1,000m)

(4) MIRANDA FROST has a chance of following up on her recent win.

(6) PEPPER OAK looks the likely threat.

(2) STAR BURST GALAXY is very consistent but she is at her best over a bit further ground. She is clearly not out of it.

(3)TWINKLE TOES did not show her best last week over a longer trip and will prefer this distance.

(1) EASY STREET is coming off a short break but is capable of an upset on her best form.

RACE 8 (1,600m)

(1) FIFTY CENTS drops down from the Queen's Plate into a handicap and could prove hard to beat.

(2) STORMY ECLIPSE is capable of a strong finish when in the mood and will be running on well at the finish.

(3) AFRIKABURN has not won in ages but could finish in the money.

(9) CAPE REBEL is in fine form.