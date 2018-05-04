Filibuster all the way

Trainer Cliff Brown's once-exciting filly Filibuster won her trial at Kranji yesterday morning in the manner that suggested she was due for a win again.

With jockey Michael Rodd astride, the bay Australian-bred quickly built up a nice two-length lead. Although Majestic Moments and Splinter put in the pressure in the final 200m, Filibuster went to the post without raising a sweat and clocked the fastest time of the five trials staged yesterday morning.

The flying filly won her first start by three-and-a-half lengths and again by the same margin second-up but in the course record of 1min 04.16sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.

Something went amiss after that and she was spelled. She was a beaten $7 favourite on resuming and then ran 12th in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m. But now, she looks back in form.