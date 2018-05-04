Filibuster all the way
Trainer Cliff Brown's once-exciting filly Filibuster won her trial at Kranji yesterday morning in the manner that suggested she was due for a win again.
With jockey Michael Rodd astride, the bay Australian-bred quickly built up a nice two-length lead. Although Majestic Moments and Splinter put in the pressure in the final 200m, Filibuster went to the post without raising a sweat and clocked the fastest time of the five trials staged yesterday morning.
The flying filly won her first start by three-and-a-half lengths and again by the same margin second-up but in the course record of 1min 04.16sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.
Something went amiss after that and she was spelled. She was a beaten $7 favourite on resuming and then ran 12th in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m. But now, she looks back in form.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now