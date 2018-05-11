Filibuster is raring to go again

Two-time winner Filibuster is all fired up to take Race 8 tonight.

Filibuster may have run below expectations the last two starts, but indications are she should be ready to greet the judge again in Race 8 at Kranji tonight.

You see, the Cliff Brown-trained filly, who started her career promisingly with two swift wins in her first two starts, has been working and trialling with gusto.

Last week, the bay Australian-bred won her barrier with full authority with her dazzling speed. With jockey Michael Rodd astride, Filibuster quickly built up a nice two-length lead and was well clear in the straight under own steam.

Majestic Moments and Splinter closed in from the final 200m but Filibuster went to the post without raising a sweat. She clocked the fastest time of the five trials that morning.

She put in the finishing touches to her preparation with a nice and steady gallop on Tuesday morning.

The flying filly won her first start by three-and-a-half lengths and again by the same margin second-up but in the course record of 1min 04.16sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.

Something went amiss after that and she was spelled. She was a beaten $7 favourite on resuming and then ran 12th in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m. But now, she looks back in form, based on her trial and gallops.

She has good natural speed and that will blend well with her inside draw tonight in the $80,000 Class 3 Div 1 dash over the Polytrack 1,000m. She is expected to lead all the way with jockey Nooresh Juglall astride.