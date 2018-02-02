Filibuster whacks her rivals

Exciting filly Filibuster is unbeaten in both starts and a hat-trick beckons on her trial win at Kranji yesterday.

Track bias was clearly in play at Kranji yesterday morning, when all four trials were won by front-runners.

The winning quartet won well and are horses to follow.

The interest was clearly on trainer Cliff Brown's exciting filly Filibuster, who is resuming from a short spell.

Unbeaten in both starts, the last in course record time of 1min 04.16sec for the Polytrack 1,200m, Filibuster was having a starting stall test and it took a while to load her with the blinfold and a whip.

Once the gates flew open, she took off in a blast and cruised clear from the rest with jockey Michael Rodd in the saddle.

She was nicely clear round the bend and into the straight.

The acceleration she produced once she saw daylight was commendable.

Filibuster is definitely worth following when she next steps out to the race.

Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe winner Be Bee must also be kept in view.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained three-year-old was obviously not out to break any records.

Jockey John Powell just let the horse nice and steady in the midfield pack behind Filibuster.

Be Bee closed in beautifully without any exertion to finish third, two lengths and a neck away.

The bay New Zealand-bred by Showcasing was backed down to even-money favourite last time out on Jan 12.

Although beaten, he was not totally disgraced to finish third by about two lengths behind Golden Sword in a Class 3 event over the Poly 1,200m.

The run will only do him good.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Filibuster (M Rodd) starting stall *

2 Andado (C Grylls) newcomer

3 Be Bee (J Powell) blinkers *

4 Come And Take All (R Curatolo) blinkers

5 Gallant Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) pacifiers

6 Rich Beauty (N Juglall) blinkers

7 Hangman (G Boss) 1,000m/vet

Margins and time: 2, nk, nk, ½, 1/2, 14 (1min 02.21sec)

TRIAL 2 (PRACTICE)

1 Gran Torino (Rodd) *

2 Lim's Royal (Boss)

3 Elite Star (M Kellady)

4 Jupiter Gold (Curatolo)

5 Kirks Ryker (B Vorster)

6 Flak Jacket (Powell)

7 Webster (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 2, 3/4, 13/4,6, 13/4, 31/4 (1:01.03)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Lim's Showcase (Boss) *

2 Yulong Honor (Juglall)

3 Nepean (Powell)

4 Super Power (Vorster)

5 Mr Exchequer (Kellady)

6 Lim's Sincere (Chin)

7 Fighting Warrior

8 Lizaz (Grylls)

Margins and time: 41/2, ns, 11/4, 23/4, 53/4, 1, 11/4 (1:01.72)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Pure Spark (WH Kok) *

2 Super Tycoon (Vorster)

3 Hyde Park (Grylls)

4 Lim's Dashing (Boss)

5 Lim's Onfire (Curatolo)

6 Antheia (Juglall)

7 Red Claw (Chin)

8 Silver Win Fortune (I Saifudin)

Margins and time: 23/4, 51/2, 11/4, 13/4, 1/2, 11/2, 3/4 (1:01.50)