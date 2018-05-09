Filibuster's one fast filly

If you were one of those standing by the railings, all slumped and dejected, as you watched Filibuster trot back to be unsaddled after finishing "nowhere" in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint on March 30, well, all I can say is, don't be too quick to jump off the horse.

Filibuster is better than that and she probably had an off-day when 12th to Be Bee. Or rather, she simply didn't fancy the turf.

She had, after all, ran a credible fifth in that race before the big one and, to bolster her credentials, she had in February won two trials with plenty of authority. All were on the Polytrack.

So, how come? How come that dismal show in the Sprint?

Well, a veterinary once-over revealed "no apparent abnomality" so it's safe to assume she came through the race without incident.

That being the case, give her another chance in Friday's Class 3 Division 1 sprint over the 1,000m. Filibuster could make amends and you could be cheering her home from your spot by the rails.

You see, Filibuster was one of the star performers on the training track yesterday. Working with Laughing Buffalo (Class 4 Non Premier), she covered the 600m in a smart 37.5sec.

It was a striking performance by the filly whose two wins from six starts so far were both on the Polytrack.

She opened her Kranji account last October when leading her rivals on a merry chase over the 1,100m.

In quick succession, she followed it up, beating them home by three and a half lengths over the same trip.

Aside from yesterday's gallop, Filibuster had a good stretch out earlier this month when winning a trial by almost two lengths.

It tells me that Filibuster is good to go and Friday night could see her name up in lights.

Yulong Fast Steed was another who caught the attention on the training track.

The Irish-bred entire had Vlad Duric in the saddle when he ran the 600m in 35.3sec.

Since winning as he liked in February, Yulong Fast Steed has not been able to do a repeat but he has run some good races - like when third to Autumn Rush in March and fourth to Olympian Eager just last month.

Prepared for the races by James Peters, the four-year-old by Exceed And Excel won a trial in March and, at his last start when carrying lukewarm support, he ran fifth to Lim's Knight on grass.

He meets a talented field in Friday's Class 3 Division 2 sprint over the flying 1,000m but he will hold his own and looks a great candidate for those novelty bets.

If you're looking for another candidate for that quartet bet - or even the "Flexi" - you might want to toss in My Horse.

From trainer Alwin Tan's yard, the four-year-old was all speed when covering the 600m in 34.5sec.

A son of Swiss Ace, has been rolling in the dough and looks to have hit a rich vein of form.

Indeed, his last four runs going back to March 2 reads like this: 1-2-1-2. Actually, that last-start "2" could easily have been a "1" but, as fate would have it, My Horse went down to that other horse, First Choice, by the narrowest of margins.

He will want to out things right. So expect a big show on Friday night.