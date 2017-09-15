Fine trial by Raise No Doubt

Raise No Doubt winning the second trial in less than a minute.

If you are keeping count, it's been 16 months since RAISE NO DOUBT trotted into the winner's enclosure for that picture-taking session.

And he's too good a horse to be winless for so long.

Well, if you are a fan of the multiple winner, you'll be pleased to know that he is still the same galloping machine that you remember.

Raise No Doubt was in his element at the trials yesterday morning and, on that showing there must still be more wins to come from seven-year-old.

Derreck David was on the reins when the Stephen Gray-trainer turned up for his 1,000m tune-up and the result was never in doubt.

After clearing his chute in style, Raise No Doubt commenced to give his six rivals a galloping lesson.

He led them to the first turn and was way in front when they straightened for the run home.

Order Of The Sun and Rafaello tried to make a race of it over the concluding stages but Raise No Doubt was never in any danger of being caught.

With David doing the steering, he went on to win by almost three lengths, clocking an impressive time of 59.38secs.

Keep an eye on him the next time he goes to the races. An eighth win doesn't look to be too far away.