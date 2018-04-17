Firdaus suspended two race days

Apprentice MM Firdaus has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of Moment Of Justice in Race 3 on March 9.

At the conclusion of an inquiry, Firdaus pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that he allowed his mount to shift outwards near the 100m mark, when not sufficiently clear, resulting in Turf Champion having to be checked.

Firdaus' sentence took effect from yesterday and will run until Sunday.