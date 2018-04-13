First-leg Poly winner Cape Rebel better over 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) MADAME SPEAKER gave Port Elizabeth's best two-year-old filly cheek at levels last start and will take some beating.

(1) ADALFIERI made a good debut against winners and will put up a fight.

(9) SEATTLE MERMAID has been expensive to follow but can place.

(4) EMERITO and (7) WASHINGTON STATE are newcomers to watch out on betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) PERFECT PEACE was a good third in a handicap race last time out and any repeat will see him go very close.

(2) COUNT NU's best run was on this course and distance.

(3) FINAL CHANCE has fair Cape sprint form.

(9) TIN TAN is never far off and drawn in pole position to give them a run for the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) THE GOON SHOW improved last time out and, if taking to the Poly, will be right there.

(2) NO FLY ZONE's last run can be ignored. He will go close.

(4) DANCING RUGA is a regular earner and will win a race at some stage.

(11) CAPE LEOPARD, a juvenile, improved second time out and may well this trip. Respect.

(5) POCKET ROCKET showed signs of life last time out and can upset.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) CHICK WITH STICK has stayed on in last two Cape starts and should do well against these.

(2) KAZURI is lightly raced and improved over similar trip last time out. A big runner.

(5) MOCHA TO GO is well tried but must be respected on form.

(7) JADE ORO made huge improvement on local debut and has to be included.

(6) MISCHIEVOUS is never too far off and can pop up.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(6) GOLDEN SHAMROCK faced far stronger last time out and rates as the one to beat.

(4) WISH TO LAND never runs poorly but is drawn very wide and may prefer slightly shorter trip.

(9) FAKE NEWS is reliable and will pop up at decent odds soon.

(7) OASISQUEEN is inconsistent but can go close on best form.

(12) GINGER ROSE was a very easy maiden winner.

(13) LOTUS ELAN came back to form last start and can upset.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BEATAROUNDTHEBUSH won fluently last time out and stays the extra trip. He should go very close.

(3) RED GRANITE is never too far away.

(7) MINDS EYE has won his last two outings and loves the Polytrack.

(6) SMOKEY AFFAIR has a chance on her latest form.

(8) KATIES JAY and (9) TAMASHI need to be considered as well.

(4) VALEDICTION has shock potential.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(9) CAPE REBEL won the first leg of the Poly series from a similar poor draw and is even better this trip. The one to beat.

(6) PEACH DELIGHT is holding her form and is well treated at the weights. A big threat.

(14) SAO PAULO, who never runs a bad race, is similarly well treated on weight.

(7) IT IS WRITTEN has won three times over this trip.