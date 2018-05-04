First-season trainer Frankie Lor also achieves a milestone

Joao Moreira was not the only one celebrating a big achievement at Sha Tin on Wednesday night.

Freshman trainer Frankie Lor brought up 50 winners for the season, taking the Class 5 Deep Water Bay Handicap (1,800m) with Furious Pegasus, while he made it 51 before the night was out with Turin Redstar's victory in the Class 3 South Bay Handicap (1,650m).

The magnitude of Lor's milestone can be measured by the fact that only one other current trainer prepared a half-century of winners in their first season - his former boss, John Size, who won the 2001/02 trainers' title with 58 wins in his inaugural term at Sha Tin.

"It has been quite a season, it's amazing," said Lor. "When I was being interviewed before the season started, I was thinking 20 wins, 30 if I was lucky. I didn't know the horses I was getting well enough and I didn't know if they would be good enough.

"But, once I got them, I thought a few of them were on a good rating and could win a few races. Horses like Yourthewonforme, Morethanlucky, Diamond Friends and Winner St Paul's have been great. And Furious Pegasus, too - that's his third win for me, he's had a few leg problems but he's done a great job."

Lor sits second to Size in this year's trainers' championship, 24 wins adrift. While he doesn't hope to catch his former mentor, he believes that he can continue his winning run.