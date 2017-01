Five riders suspended

E-mail this article

JOCKEY J POWELL

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (today to Sunday)

Offence: Careless riding on Lucky Lincoln in Race 10 on Nov 6

JOCKEY D DAVID

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (yesterday to Friday)

Offence: Careless riding on Dohatsuten in Race 3 on Nov 25

JOCKEY N JUGLALL

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to Jan 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Silver Power in Race 9 on Nov 25

APPRENTICE I AMIRUL

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Dec 27 to yesterday)

Offence: Careless riding on Three Lions in Race 9 on Nov 27

JOCKEY M RODD

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Jan 9 to Jan 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Born A Fighter in Race 7 on Sunday