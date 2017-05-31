Follow Ledimasprincess
South Africa (Greyville) preview
RACE 1 (1,200M)
(12) TSESSEBE made a promising debut at Scottsville. She looks forward and can make the required improvement on the Polytrack from pole position.
(4) EDITH'S ROSE showed something on debut and then disappointed in a feature. She races after a rest and her stable is in hot form.
(7) RADIANT CUT found a well-backed first-timer hard to beat and could be a danger.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
After running two good races in a row, one in a feature, (8) NORTHERN REBEL could get it right. He had things go wrong last time and still ran well.
(4) FREDDIE FLINT's last run appears a bad effort but that looked a strong field and he could show the strength of that.
(9) OLIGARCH didn't show at Scottsville but his stable's runners usually improve.
(7) NOBLE DUKE has a say.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
(12) STRONG 'N BRAVE showed good pace on debut. He was not giving in at the end behind a promising type and can only improve.
(10) AWESOME ANGEL ONE is back on the Polytrack. He was a close third in his one try there and, on collateral lines of form, should be right up with Strong 'N Brave.
(1) BARBARELLA NIGHTS needed his local debut and must make improvement as well.
RACE 4 (1,600M)
(8) SITIA races late in her three-year-old career but she was eye-catching last time and she may show a lot in a short time. However. she does need to overcome a wide draw here.
(12) SERAPHIC quickly tries a longer trip and the Oratorio filly may just relish it.
(4) CHENNAI is improving and could be best of the rest.
(3) FIRST ANTHEM races for an in-form yard.
RACE 5 (1,600M)
(10) LEDIMASPRINCESS confirmed her penultimate effort when second again and that was on the Poly. The winner of her last race has won again to boost the form.
(7) AFRICAN SUNBIRD is the dark horse. Her dam was a top horse in her day and, with blinkers, she may show a bit of class.
(3) MAGGIE MUGGINS has the form to go close.
RACE 6 (1,900M)
(4) FIELD OF LIGHT needed her debut run on this surface. She is a well-bred filly that should get better with time.
(2) SILVER WILLOW has been running in features and she hasn't done badly. From draw 2, she may add to her one win.
(9) IDEAL WINTER won her second start and first on the turf readily.
(6) IDEAL DUEL goes for a hat-trick of wins but meets better.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
(6) RESTLESS ROGUE races fresh which means he runs well after a rest. His only run on this surface was over a sprint trip and he can build on that over further here.
(9) FRIEND REQUEST meets (1) KING DJANGO on better weight terms and could break the 1-1 tally between the two. The latter is useful at this venue but gives away weight.
(2) Q THE MUSIC is speedy and could enjoy this.
RACE 8 (1,000M)
(4) PIXELATE was backed on her turf debut and was denied only a short head. She has a plum draw on her polytrack debut.
(8) ONLINE has looked useful in the past but needs to overcome a wide draw here.
(2) SHEBANG makes her debut for a stable that has been doing good things recently. But she races after a long layoff.
(1) JE SUIS SILVER can complete a hat-trick of wins.
Schofield and Browne to ride in QE II Cup
The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence to Australian-based jockeys Glyn Schofield and Damian Browne for the Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting at Kranji on Sunday.
Schofield will ride Newlands for trainer Stephen Gray while Browne will ride Laughing Gravy for trainer Cliff Brown in the Group 1 race over 1,800m.
Born in England, but raised in South Africa where he honed his craft, Schofield, 50, has been riding in Sydney, Australia, in the last 10 years.
An internationally renowned jockey who has plied his trade with success in South Africa, Australia, Hong Kong, England, France, Singapore and Mauritius, Schofield boasts more than 2,000 winners to his name, with several scored at Group 1 level.
He is also best remembered as the winning jockey of 2011 Singapore Airlines International Cup Gitano Hernando.
Born in New Zealand, Browne, 44 made his name in Australia where he is based in Brisbane. Since he began his riding career in 1990 back in New Zealand, Browne has racked up more than 1,400 winners to his name, including many at Group 1 level such as the South Australian Derby, Tatt's Club Tiara, two Blue Diamond Stakes back-to-back and four Group 1 wins aboard champion sprinter Buffering.
It is with the same Buffering that Browne captured his biggest international acclaim when they took out the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai last year.
Browne did ride once in Singapore when he was booked on a similar hit-and-run assignment by Brown as well. He was booked on Flight Ofthe Saker in the 2014 Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby in which they, however, finished unplaced.
Penang trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
Enrich Stakes A - 1,200m: World Harmony * canter/40.1. Professor X * canter/42.2. Peter Culture canter/42.1. Probably 36.1. Kerauno canter/43.3.
Class 4 - 1,100m: Baby Polo pace work. Superb Seven * 41.6. Multi Wealth canter/pace work.
Class 4 - 1,100m: Gadawon * canter/pace work. Equally Optimistic * canter/41.6. Ruffle The Ruffian * 44.5. Oriental Spirit canter/40.6. Black Rain * 39.2.
Class 4 - 1,600m: Royal Explorer * canter/43.4. Molly Browne 39.5. Mata Mata canter/pace work. Runforit * canter/40.1.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Drought canter/43.3. Bazinga canter/42.2. Sand Lane 38.9. Victory March pace work. Moonbeam Dazzler 41.5.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Our Friendly Diva pace work. German Speed 44.3. Flaming Fireheart * barrier/36.5. Cizen Brother * canter/pace work. Rangitaiki * 39.7. Rubicon barrier/36.5. Black Is Power 39.5. Lee's Surprise * canter/pace work. Lucky Money 37.3.
Class 5 - 1,200m: Warn You Man 44.1. First Option canter/pace work. Polo Gaga pace work. Green Tracer 44.8. Supreme Sasso barrier/37.6. The Professional canter/44.1.
Slow work: Lazaroo * and Amped H.
Class 5 - 1,600m: Home Run Hero * pace work. Coconut * canter/43.8.
Class 5 - 1,600m: BM Power canter/43.1. Good Code * pace work.