Follow Ledimasprincess

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) TSESSEBE made a promising debut at Scottsville. She looks forward and can make the required improvement on the Polytrack from pole position.

(4) EDITH'S ROSE showed something on debut and then disappointed in a feature. She races after a rest and her stable is in hot form.

(7) RADIANT CUT found a well-backed first-timer hard to beat and could be a danger.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

After running two good races in a row, one in a feature, (8) NORTHERN REBEL could get it right. He had things go wrong last time and still ran well.

(4) FREDDIE FLINT's last run appears a bad effort but that looked a strong field and he could show the strength of that.

(9) OLIGARCH didn't show at Scottsville but his stable's runners usually improve.

(7) NOBLE DUKE has a say.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(12) STRONG 'N BRAVE showed good pace on debut. He was not giving in at the end behind a promising type and can only improve.

(10) AWESOME ANGEL ONE is back on the Polytrack. He was a close third in his one try there and, on collateral lines of form, should be right up with Strong 'N Brave.

(1) BARBARELLA NIGHTS needed his local debut and must make improvement as well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(8) SITIA races late in her three-year-old career but she was eye-catching last time and she may show a lot in a short time. However. she does need to overcome a wide draw here.

(12) SERAPHIC quickly tries a longer trip and the Oratorio filly may just relish it.

(4) CHENNAI is improving and could be best of the rest.

(3) FIRST ANTHEM races for an in-form yard.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(10) LEDIMASPRINCESS confirmed her penultimate effort when second again and that was on the Poly. The winner of her last race has won again to boost the form.

(7) AFRICAN SUNBIRD is the dark horse. Her dam was a top horse in her day and, with blinkers, she may show a bit of class.

(3) MAGGIE MUGGINS has the form to go close.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(4) FIELD OF LIGHT needed her debut run on this surface. She is a well-bred filly that should get better with time.

(2) SILVER WILLOW has been running in features and she hasn't done badly. From draw 2, she may add to her one win.

(9) IDEAL WINTER won her second start and first on the turf readily.

(6) IDEAL DUEL goes for a hat-trick of wins but meets better.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(6) RESTLESS ROGUE races fresh which means he runs well after a rest. His only run on this surface was over a sprint trip and he can build on that over further here.

(9) FRIEND REQUEST meets (1) KING DJANGO on better weight terms and could break the 1-1 tally between the two. The latter is useful at this venue but gives away weight.

(2) Q THE MUSIC is speedy and could enjoy this.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(4) PIXELATE was backed on her turf debut and was denied only a short head. She has a plum draw on her polytrack debut.

(8) ONLINE has looked useful in the past but needs to overcome a wide draw here.

(2) SHEBANG makes her debut for a stable that has been doing good things recently. But she races after a long layoff.

(1) JE SUIS SILVER can complete a hat-trick of wins.