Follow Miss Aphrodite

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) EQUESTRIS is never far off them and she ran on impressively last time out when only 0.15 lengths shy of first place.

(6) MISCHIEVIOUS was 0.25 lengths behind and should be right there.

(3) MAMBA MANIA has improved with each run since returning from a rest and is a chance.

The two joint best handicapped, (1) CRUSH and (2) NO GREEN STARS, should run well here.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) SEATTLE DRAGON is never far off and could prove the one to beat.

(3) CEZAR RITZ has improved with each race run. His consistency will soon be rewarded.

(9) VEEIPEE CLUB sparked improvement last time and could go very close with a light weight.

The same can be said of (5) ROMANO.

(1) ADMIRAL'S SWORD, (2) CADILLAC JACK and (7)SILVER PALM can earn here. Watch betting for the two newbies in the race.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

Tricky race to assess - a number of runners can steal a win here.

(8) PEPPER DUST has failed to justify favouritism over her last three outings and could be at an advantage with just 56kg on her shoulders.

(5) KLAWERKATE improved last time and, with Craig Zackey on board, can earn.

(3) CURVED LIGHT finished third on debut and can score.

(2) BURNING MIST, (7)NIMBLE and (11) SMART SUZY can earn, too.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

Interesting race.

(1) CAPTAIN ALFREDO returns from a short rest. If fit, he could prove very hard to beat. He has a lot to carry but lacks nothing in the form department. He was a four-length victor last time.

(2) NORMANZ was not striding out last start and could reverse the form.

(3) VILLA DEL LARGO, (6) ZEVENASTIC and (10) FORT WINTER can earn minor money.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Following 10 tries, (15) MISS APHRODITE finally clinched a maiden win and, boy, did she catch the eye. She could be the one to beat in this 18-horse field.

(7) COASTAL SPELL is consistent and is well weighted and drawn. He should be competitive with Greg Cheyne in the saddle.

(1) OKLAHOMA SKY has a lot to carry but has faced a lot stronger and can run close.

(2) AGTERSKOT and (8) THE WILD MISTRESS can place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

Competitive race.

(2) CUP CAKE is well drawn and has faced some of the strongest around.

(1) SUPERCILIOUS is the best handicapped runner and, if he can overcome the wide draw, can run up close.

(3) PEACH DELIGHT also has a wide draw but is very much capable of winning.

(4) BEATABOUTTHEBUSH, (5) CRACKPOT and (16) STAR BURST GALAXY can all make for a tightly-contested finish.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) CLASSIFY is ultra-consistent and on form could prove rather hard to outrun.

(1) AFRIKABURN shouldn't be too far back.

(6) GREEN LANTERN is always thereabouts and could record career victory No. 3.

(3) BROWN SUGAR, (4) ETERNAL JET and (5) STRATOCRUISER can run on for the minor money placings.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) CHINA EXPRESS impressed when winning last time and could make it back-to-back.

(5) WITHOUT PERMISSION shouldn't be too far back.

(13) TITUS and (1) THE CAT are capable and can earn. A number of other runners can pop up here - this could be open.