Follow Paparazzi again

Jockey John Powell saluting the crowd after returning to the winner's enclosure on Paparazzi on Jan 21.

Kranji's Paparazzi is a horse going places.

A win in Sunday's Class 3 event over the 1,200m on turf in Race 7 will see his connections set their sights on loftier targets.

By all accounts, the Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old Australian-bred can make that happen by gathering more rating points towards their goal.

After all, the handsome bay gelding is meeting only eight moderate opposition and his record appears to set him and his rivals apart like men from boys.

His last-start victory three weeks ago - his second from just four starts - was full of merits.

It was a class act, so to speak.

Fitted with blinkers, which he will wear again, Paparazzi blitzed his Novice rivals by five lengths.

Jockey John Powell just sat mount handily in second spot from the "off".

Once the straight was reached, he slipped Paparazzi some reins and away they went, leaving his rivals behind as though they were standing still.

Then came his time, he dipped below 1min 10sec for the 1,200m trip, clocking 1min 09.97sec.

With the exception of the Steven Burridge-trained Moritz Eclipse, none of his other challengers on Sunday had won in that quick time before.

However, Moritz Eclipse's form is a little suspect.

He was unplaced in his last two starts, although his last outing was not all that bad altogether.

He finished eighth, two-and-a-half lengths behind stablemate Chalaza, who clocked 1min 09.82sec.

That was first-up after a short break and he is now facing the dreaded second-run syndrome.

Debut winner Paparazzi, who was also a victim of the second-run syndrome when ninth second-up on Oct 27, is now bursting out of his skin.

On Wednesday, he looked fighting fit and very much relaxed in his 600m hit-out with a stablemate on the Polytrack.

Go chase after him in Race 7 on Sunday. You should be rewarded.