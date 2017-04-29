Follow Time Odyssey and Walking Thunder

Although tomorrow's Kranji Stakes A event over the Polytrack 1,700m in Race 7 looks a small but fairly open affair, the gutsy TIME ODYSSEY should come up tops.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old has yet to run a bad race and, as always, he has sparkled on the training track.

The other things I like about Time Odyssey are his handy weight and barrier, as well as his liking for the Polytrack (five of his seven wins were on the alternate surface).

On Monday's May Day meeting, WALKING THUNDER should give punters a flying start in the opening event.

The Daniel Meagher-trained four-year-old showed promise first-up when second to Forever Young. He was strongly supported in that Jan 8 race, which suggested stable confidence.

Given a short break, Walking Thunder has caught the eye on the training track and should get off the mark against what looks like a weak Open Maiden race.