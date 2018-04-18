Forever Young injured in training

Dreams of a second consecutive Chairman's Trophy were shattered for Forever Young's connections after the Group 1-winning galloper fractured his fetlock in trackwork yesterday.

Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee, who was riding his prized galloper during the strong canter, said he felt nothing untoward with last year's Group 1 Singapore Guineas winner, until he was found to be lame back at the stables.

X-rays revealed that the US-bred four-year-old by Run Away And Hide had sustained a hairline fracture to his near fore fetlock.

Such injuries are not life- or career-threatening, but they call for a long time on the sidelines - which pretty much spelled the end of his Chairman's Trophy, and possibly Kranji Mile campaign.

"It's terrible. Just this morning, he was raring to go, and completed his strong canter very well," said Kuah.

"He trotted back fine, but at the stables, we found out he was lame. I sent him for an X-ray and they detected a hairline fracture to his left fetlock.

"He's going for surgery this week. They will insert a screw in his fetlock. The vets told me such injuries are not career-ending. He can come back one day, but he will need at least two months' rest."