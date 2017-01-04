In-form Aspen Fire looks suited to the mile

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) VARONELLA was caught late last outing and trainer Alan Greeff looks to have got this gelding right.

(2) SCRIBO did well when third in his latest start so deserves respect.

(3) BATTERSEA BRIDGE was not disgraced when runner-up behind Rand Hedge last time out.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) ASPEN FIRE continues to hold her form and jockey Gavin Lerena should get the job done.

(3) MAIN ATTRACTION is holding form and can earn some money.

(7) STANLEY'S LAST ran on strongly in her latest.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) LEMON LILY did better last time out and has a chance in this.

(3) EVILWOMAN is capable of an upset.

(4) GIMME NOW must be given respect in this race.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) GOLDEN TONGUE and (10) EASTERN PEARL both look to have decent chances over this course and distance.

(2) WARREN PLACE has a place chance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) SILVAN JAZZ has not won for some time but is holding her form and has a winning chance in this.

The Alan Greeff stable companions (2) LORD WINDERMERE and (3) PONT DU GARD will prove dangerous.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) PEREGRINE KING could still finish in the money.

(3) STORMY RIDGE was not too far back last time and can place.

(4) BUCKINGHAMPSHIRE was not disgraced last time out when fourth.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(11) HURRICANE SHELLEY has three impressive wins lately and could be the right one.

(4) KANARA has won her last two starts and is not out of it.

(2) A TIME TO DREAM could be the best of them.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

A competitive race. (1) AFRIKABURN should be hard to beat.

(2) KISS ME HARDY has been a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

(4) CAPTAINS SLIPPER is in good form and won his last two starts.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

Another tough race. (1) PACYANO is capable of an upset.

(3) BRAVE VISION is doing well but has not won for some time.

(4) FREDERICK FOX is holding form and deserves a turn at winning.