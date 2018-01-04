In-form Caribbean Queen looks all set to rule over the 1,400m in Race 9

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) PIUS OIL finished a length in front of (3) ABSOLUTE GEM, and almost two ahead of (4) PRINCE OF WAR with (1) LITTLE MAGICIAN and (13) STOP AND STARE further adrift.

ABSOLUTE GEM had blinkers fitted for the first time and could improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(10) KHOMOTSO was hampered by a slipped saddle last time and could turn it around.

(11) KISSMEINMYDREAMS who won't be far off.

(7) GREY MISSILE went wrong in her post-debut but could make amends after a lay-off.

(9) I AIN'T TRIPPIN found support on debut and will improve.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(4) SKIMINAC needed his last run and will run a bold race.

(3) RED REVOLUTION could get into the action if settles.

(5) BEFORE NOON has his blinkers off now and the distance should be ideal.

(6) BRAVE GITANO is improving. The extra should suit.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(4) SUNSHINE SILK will relish the trip and should win this.

(3) SHAKESPEARE INLOVE,(12) OUR SHINING STAR,(5) SWEATY BETTY and (13) PIN UP FOLD will be up there. They travel a bit further now and it should suit.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(3) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE has as good a chance as any and if not troubled by a breathing problem could chalk up her second victory.

(2) MUSETTE hasn't been far off and could feature.

(7) BEAUTIFUL SHAY can never be ignored.

(4) SUMMER SUN and (5) TUNDRA TAITA renew rivalry and either could pull it off.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(4) DALLEY is honest and will give you a run for money.

(5) MISS BULSARA appears to be looking for the marathon distance - respect.

(2) BONDIBLU stays well but needs a fast pace up front.

(1) ROYAL UTOPIA is capable and could be her day.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) WILD HORIZON bounced back to best and beat (4) SAMURAI BLADE recently. He could confirm.

(8) AMSTERDAM and (9) HIDDEN AGENDA are honest performers and could take home honours.

(2) BANKABLE TEDDY is capable and could surprise.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

Both (3) INN A MILLION and (5) SHEET WEAVER are carded to run before this and both have decent form.

(1) CASH TIME is looking to double up over this distance with Striker aboard.

(9) SO LONG SPRING and (6) ALSSAKHRA try further now and look good.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(9) CARIBBEAN QUEEN is holding form. She beat (2) PAREE by 0.4 lengths and (4) LADY NEGRA by 0.6 lengths and both are 1kg better off.

(5) TEENAGE DREAM is on a roll and could make it four in a trot.

(13) MOMO enjoyed the distance.

(1) AZKUR has a big weight but could just need it.