In-form Cataluga looks a safe bet

RACE 1 ( 1,450M)

(5) DIVA FAUSTINA met a decent sort last time. Looks suited to this race.

(4) ICE ART has been expensive to follow, but must be respected.

(6) UNTIL DAWN has improved with every start.

(1) SHEPHERD'S DELIGHT stands out on form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MOSS GAS loves this track, and is sure to be involved.

(2) LAST GIRL STANDING goes for a hat-trick and will go close.

(4) BALLY SWISS is consistent, and drawn on the paint.

(8) CATWALK TEASE can pop up at good odds.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) JUST AS I SAID never runs a bad race. can be supported.

(2) SWIFT SARAH has been running in top company lately.

(4) PURE BLONDE's next win can't be far away.

(6) SPORTING MONARCH is very gutsy, but faces stronger.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) WESTERN WARRIOR likes this track, and showed a form return last time.

(5) GUN FIGHTER has done well recently, and merits respect this class.

(2) STARK has to be included on form.

(8) COLD FRONT won his Maiden at Kimberley, but has run well on turf.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) CATALUGA loves the course and distance and has a huge chance.

(5) MEMPHIS BELLE always puts in a game effort and will go close if taking to this course.

(7) BURGUNDY ROSE has good form but is drawn widest.

(8) VARSITY PRINCESS was a debut winner in a Workriders race and could be anything.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) CRANBERRY CRUSH is in top form and must be given a big chance in this.

(7) RUSSIAN FRIEND cost himself by shifting last time, and rates a big danger.

(6) A P CHANEL ran on to win that race and has to be included.

(1) BLUE SAGE is down in class, and should be involved.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(6) BONDIBLU has been facing stronger opponents and has a good chance here.

The veteran (5) BRIGHT BRONTE continues to hold form well.

(1) PARISIENNE CHIC never fails to earn when racing on this course.

(3) BRIGTNUMBERSIX runs on strongly, and may appreciate the extra distance.