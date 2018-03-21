In-form Escape Club ready to score on debut

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) ESCAPE CLUB was given a stress-free gallop in her barrier trial and she was not disgraced, finishing behind top division horses Borya and Ngaga. She could be a big runner on her race debut.

(3) ESSTOORA had excuses in both starts and is tried for the third time in a month and should be super fit.

(1) ROSE HILL is overdue and can do it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) THE KING OF RANDOM and (3) PATHWAY TO GLORY have taken turns beating each other and then (4) EDDIE SWEAT came up and beat the former last time.

The King Of Random is better off with Eddie Sweat but not so with Pathway To Glory and the latter could have the edge.

(2) GRIZZARD and (5) HONDO have shown the potential to win a race like this. More can get into it.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) PLAYLIST is speedy and the races over further may not have brought out her true potential. She tries the sprint and could go all the way.

(6) SEATTLE SILVA should have won by now and having run seconds in both Poly tries could get it right. However it is her 13th try.

(3) ROMA AETERNA has shown potential in the Highveld. But she races after rest.

(4) GO THULI GO may improve with blinkers.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(5) MOON BIRD was racing after quite a lay-off and was supported in the betting and ran a decent race. He has talent obviously and must get better with more racing.

(6) NAUTICUS won in the West Cape after showing form here. He could appreciate being back home.

(7) ROY'S TAXI is knocking at the door.

(1) ELUSIVE WOLF produced a strong run to win on the turf last.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) WAR-KING has scope for further improvement after showing up well in his post maiden race. He tries the Poly track.

(1) BORDER CONTROL and (3) TUSCAN have been close up in their last two and both would be deserving of a winner's cheque.

(11) AGENCEFRANCEPRESSE could enjoy the slightly shorter trip and looks a value proposition.

(4) SOVEREIGN SOLDIER and (6) HAYLOR have claims. Open.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(6) EXPRESSO MARTINI has turned in honest performances of late. She could find that little more needed to win with the drop in trip. She has the perfect draw.

(1) SUMMER IN THE CITY loves this track and perhaps needs a perfectly timed ride to win over the mile trip. There are more who could win, so watch the betting.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(8) TOMMY GRAND has shown fair potential and should improve with maturity. He ran a fair race last time and is back at the track he won his maiden at.

(1) VERDIER relished a step up in trip, rewarding his followers after two good seconds. He can follow up if not needing further still.

(6) ATATURK is back on his best surface and could surprise the top fancies.

(7) SLIGHTLY SCOTTISH has a say.