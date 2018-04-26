In-form Liverpool Lass looks all set to score

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(1) SKY HIGH needed his last outing and should make a bold bid in a moderate line-up.

(3) YAAMEN is the only other serious runner in the race. He wasn't disgraced in his first run as a gelding and could improve on that.

(2) ROCKSTAR CHILD was not striding out last time and could make the trifecta if sound.

(5) CAPE FLYER and newcomer (10) ELATHAN could make up the quartet.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

Three runners look to fight this out.

(1) TIA, (11) ALNASL and (3) TRUCE have all been looking good coming into this and they should enjoy the longer distance.

(6) GENEROSO could confirm with (5) UNTIL DAWN. Both will be looking for minor money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(7) CHIMICHURI RUN was heavily backed when close behind on debut. He will know more about it and should make amends.

(9) LAZARUS TREE was also supported on debut and will have gained experience. he will make a bold bid.

(1) SINGFONICO, (2) TWICE THE MAN and (4) JINGLE could place.

Watch first-timers (8) ICE EATER and (11) SULKA.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(15) URBAN OASIS pulled up fatigued last time but has trained on and could make her presence felt.

(12) CASUAL WEAR was backed when narrowly beaten on debut and will come on.

(2) JAUNITA and (6) SHILOH finished locked together last time with (3) QUEEN OF WAR just behind them.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) LIVERPOOL LASS showed good improvement last time but was nearly seven lengths behind (3) ANIMAL KINGDOM in their recent meeting. The latter never accelerated subsequently but the longer distance could suit and on the draws could be get back on track.

(1) NEW ZEALAND has been threatening from day one but has a wide draw. She, however, should be thereabouts. Nothing else makes any appeal.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

Two geldings come off maiden wins and could be the top picks in this.

(6) VIBURNUM and (5) PSYCHIC have scope for improvement but the latter won on the second time of asking and has more to come especially from a better barrier position.

(3) DEFY GRAVITY finished a length behind (7) GENTLEMAN ONLY last time and the weights are the same. They could get into the frame.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(1) ALSSAKHRA claims 4kg and if relaxed early on could take honours.

(2) PRINCE SWAROVSKI is holding form and should get into the mix again.

(9) IMPERIAL OUNCE deserved his maiden victory last time. He has trained on and could play a big part in this.

(3) COPPER POT runs for Dennis and could feature prminently at the finish.

(8) TRIP TO PARADISE has a shout if jumps on terms.