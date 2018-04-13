In-form New Caldonia set to make it two-up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CLOUDS UNFOLD and (3) WESTERN ANGEL, who are stable companions, were winners on debut before contesting a feature on Met day. The latter fared better but it was the former who attracted betting support on that occasion and could make amends.

(2) RACINE could be anything on her return after a successful introduction.

Watch the betting on the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) POKEMON SHUFFLE has been running close-up and should be thereabouts.

(4) GO THULI GO has had her chances but doesn't meet a strong field and could get off the mark.

(5) GENEROSO drops in distance but has been knocking and must be respected.

(3) COOL DREAM ran a flat second run after a rest and should do better.

(2) KITTY PRYDE needed her last outing and should do a lot better.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) TWIST OF FATE confirmed the promise of his debut win with a good fourth in a feature on Met day. He fared better than stable companions (2) LUCKY DANCER and (4) TEMP THE TIGER last time out, when chasing home a highly regarded newcomer. He should confirm superiority.

(3) SAVEA, a debt winner, is an unknown quantity and warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) CARBON ATOM was backed when second on debut and will know more about it now.

(2) CYBER SPECIAL should again get into the picture.

(4) MY BOY CALOI was not far behind him and should get close again.

(10) SENOR LIZARD is improving nicely.

(11) TI GAR could take home money.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(6) FIRE WALKER continues to run well and should be in the mix.

(3) WESTERN STORM should be competitive again, despite weight turnaround.

(1) CORTADA disappointed last time out but a break would have done him good. He runs well fresh.

(4) PEN-CHAN made improvement with blinkers and can confirm.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(7) LONG POND ran on smartly on debut and should relish the extra trip.

(10) RETURN FLIGHT ran a good second on debut and could get the first run.

(4) FAVOURITE MODEL is running close-up but appears held on her last effort.

(6) LA BAHIA and (3) CURRENCY can earn on franked form line.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) CLIFTON BEACH went close in her last start and should give another good account.

(3) KAMAISHI was disappointing in finishing behind (6) ETERNAL NIGHT last start, but should reverse that form with Fourie up.

(5) STRAWBERRY FIRE was two lengths adrift of (4) HELLO SUMMER on her comeback but should improve and can turn the tables, too.

(10)YOLTA, a two-year-old, is open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(9) WARRIOR'S REST has raced against the best and never disgraced.

(5) FULL MAST has done well with blinkers and will make them run.

(6) GHOST TOWN is on the up and could complete a hat-trick.

(4) GLIDER PILOT is no slouch and won't go down without a fight.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(8) EMPIRE RISING, who confirmed improvement last time out when finishing ahead of (3) SUNSHINE LADY. The latter should get closer over this trip.

(1) SPAM ALERT, a last-start maiden winner, doesn't bump the strongest field on her handicap bow, should be competitive.

(2) BOB BON has earning potential, too.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) EXQUISITE TOUCH needed her last run and could resume winning ways. She is best over the minimum trip.

(5) FREDERICO'S DREAM is speedy and should be in the shake-up.

(3) WINTER WATCH must be considered on her penultimate run.

(2) WRECKING BALL won her only try on this track and could double up.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(3) NEW CALDONIA has good consistent form and won nicely last time out. He should be at a peak now and would benefit from a soft track.

(5) FRIENDLY TIBBS is having his third run after a rest. It has been a while since he ran over the mile but he could appreciate it.

(1) WAITING FOR RAIN must be respected.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(2) DAME ELEANOR and (7) MAPLE SYRUP, both lightly raced companions, have their issues but are capable. If ready, either could take the honours.

(1)VISUALITY should do better if not coughing.

(8) REGAL GRADUATION is running well and could make it three wins from six starts.