In-form Secret Star can complete hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(5) SERENDIPITY is improving with racing and is bred for this and further. Can win if breathing doesn't present a problem.

(1) BEAUTIFUL EMMILEE is not going to Hollywood but could feature in this field.

(4) STELLARMEIN, (2) GREEK HONEY and (3) PRINCESS TIN TIN could take home a cheque.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) LAKAHAL was narrowly beaten last time and had (4) CELTIC LADY (1kg better off) two lengths behind with (5) VARSITY PRINCESS (4.5kg better off) three lengths adrift. It could get a lot closer.

(3) BURGUNDY ROSE was well back then but is capable of better.

(2) ANALYSE THAT needed her last outing.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) SECRET STAR is holding form and should go close searching for hat-trick.

(5) QUEEN LAURIE has matched strides with the best of them but could just need it.

(8) BIBLICAL SUSAN should be at peak fitness and could turn it around with (3) SPRING WONDER.

(6) KHALEESI, (2) SWIFT SARAH and (7) MYFUNNYVALENTINE could earn.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(5) PURE BLONDE outpaced his field last time. He has improved as a gelding and should be right there.

(2) CAPTAIN ALDO is running well and could turn it around with (1) WILL PAYS over the shorter trip.

(4) UNAGI tries blinkers again and could get into the frame.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) SYLVAN ON FIRE has ability and has been given time after an easy maiden win. If fit, could follow up.

(1) KNYSNA ROSE was runner-up in her last two starts and could go one better.

(4) JET START won on the second time of asking and has plenty of scope for improving.

(5) SEEKING GOLD ran an improved run after a break and, with (2) ELUSIVE STRIKE, could take home money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

Good race with all seven runners capable of winning.

(1) STONEHENGE (found support after a rest and lost it in the boardroom), (4) AMSTERDAM (1.5kg better for 0.5L beating) and (5) HAPPY PILLS (won on an objection) renew rivalry and it could go any way.

(6) WILD HORIZON could get into the action with a handy weight.

(2) TOP SHOT is back on home ground.

RACE 7 (2,450M)

(1) DALLEY is a late maturer and is bang in form. She could prove too strong for her rivals and looks set to complete a hat-trick.

(4) CRANBERRY CRUSH is 2kg better than her for 2.25 lengths and could get into the money.

(2) BONDIBLU is running close-up but needs to get going earlier.

(3) TOBESURETOBESURE is improving again.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

Bar her penultimate start, (2) EMMELINE has been running close-up and, now with blinkers refitted, could get her just reward.

(5) VUL INDLELA shouldn't be far off again after consecutive seconds.

(4) JEWEL IN MY CROWN has a shout on current form.

(1) CASINO, (6) MA AMOUR, (8) RENDEZVOUS and (10) L'ORFEO could prove best of the rest.