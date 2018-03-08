In-form Sirtain can complete hat-trick in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BRAVE ZNDAYA, (5) FARARANGA and (10) MERCER GIRL have shown form but there are well-bred first-timers. If any of them is fancied, it could be wise to follow the money, especially if it comes for (3) DAGMAR.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) AGENT KAY has been knocked and could have his just reward here.

(4) ROCKSTAR CHILD enjoyed the extra trip and could find the 1.3 lengths on (2) AGENT KAY.

(3) MR CUDDLES showed marked improvement last start over the mile and could go on.

(9) MIGHTY AND MAGIC should love the extra distance and warrants respect.

(1) OUTSIDE EDGE, (5) WHATSITALLABOUT and (14) YAAMEN could take home some money.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(8) LIQUID GOLD has the best form of the five that have raced. But, if the first-timers find support, it could pay to follow the money, especially (12) RAILTRIP and (5) COYOTE GIRL.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) ANCIENT SPIRIT comes off a rest. She has good early speed and could win fresh.

(2) BOURBON BOUQUET sports blinkers for the first time but the blinkers could have an adverse effect as she plays up at the start.

(13) NAWAASI is a well-bred newbie who is worth watching.

(3) FLYING FALCON and (4) JAUNITA could get into the money.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) THAT'S LIFE was well beaten last time out by Sirtain, who franked the form when following up. He comes off a rest and should prove hard to peg back.

(4) LEONIDAS MY KING races as a gelding now and, if a breathing problem has been sorted, could give him a go.

(1) TEN-FOUR sports blinkers for the first time and could get into the money.

(3) CRASSUS, (9) CERTIFIABLE, (11) WHAT A FIZZ and (12) GOOD GOLLY can earn.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(9)SIRTAIN has improved remarkably sporting blinkers and could complete a hat-trick.

(1) CLEVER GUY ran a bit flat in his second run after a long break and should do better.

(8) BAAHIR is versatile and could feature.

(5) ALL NIGHT FLIGHT has a good record over this distance.

(2) REBEL'S CHAMP, (3) GOLDEN MAN and (7) BATTLE CREEK could earn.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) SCHIPPERS was rested after her maiden victory. She tries the extra trip and seems to have most scope for improvement. She could follow up.

(9) AMANIKA recorded a deserving victory this course and distance but the form hasn't been franked.

(3) PAREE, an eight-time winner, is holding form and should be in the shake-up.

(2) SPRING BREEZE is back over 1,400m and could feature.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(7) OH MY DARLING, a lightly raced type, should be at peak fitness and make a bold bid.

(3) AZKUR drops in trip but is honest and could feature.

(1) COSTA DA SOL could get into the action.

(4) BIG BANG THEORY is back on track and could get into the picture.

(2) BEING FABULOUS is worth watching if he accepts to run this race.

(5) SAMARRA, (8) RETURN TO POWER and (9) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE are not out of it.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(2) SAVANNAH KING comes off an easy maiden victory. He was beaten by (4) TUMBLING STREAM before but could reverse it over the extra 200m.

(11) NO MANS LAND enjoyed the mile and, if breathing correctly, could win.

(8) NEUF DE PAPE loves this track and trip and could improve his statistics.

(7) MIGHTY VALDIE and (3) DIVINE CONNECTION come off their maiden wins and could go on.

(14) NATIONAL KEY could pop up.