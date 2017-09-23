In-form Wingold could rattle them in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 JE PENSE had been threatening to win before finally putting it together to score on opening day. That win suggested he could win another at the bottom of Class 4, so he's worth another chance.

4 KING BOUNTIFUL is typically better at Happy Valley, although his Sha Tin form is not terrible. Fresh over this trip, he should run a bold race.

1 INDUSTRIALIST WAY was just caught in a messy race first-up. Expect another competitive effort here.

3 CLOUD NINE is an archetypal quirky Tapit, temperamental but capable on his day. Include him in all exotics.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 ORIENTAL FANTASIA has abundant pace and stuck on fairly over an unsuitable 1,600m earlier this season. Back to the 1,200m should suit, especially on this surface where speed carries, and he will be hard to beat.

5 ACTUARIAT finally appeared to be coming to grips with Hong Kong at the end of last season. He has a race in him soon and is worth including.

1 A FAST ONE is one for one over this course and distance. He has to overcome the outside gate but is a chance nonetheless.

4 SMILING GLORY can figure at his Class 5 debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 ENDEARING steps out for Michael Freedman for the first time. He showed hints of form but couldn't quite put it all together last term. His trial with Nothingilikemore and Thewizardofoz was good, so he looks to have a few ticks here.

11 MULTIGOGO was skittled at the start first-up and ran with merit. The 1,200m suits and he's worth another chance.

8 CREME BRULEE ran a better race fresh this season, as the market expected. Now that he has found form, expect him to hold it.

2 ALL YOU KNOW could get into the finish on debut.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 WINGOLD ran OK first-up when trapped deep and overracing. He is always a live chance over this course and distance in Class 5 and looks a contender.

3 SOUL ACHIEVER has not won since early 2015, but he tackles Class 5 for the first time here and deserves consideration on that basis alone, especially from a good draw.

14 STARRY STARLIES has returned well, at least for a 20-rated galloper. He can run another honest race with no weight and find himself around the mark.

11 PLAIN BLUE BANNER was poor first-up but can be given another chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 RED ELYSEES needs to prove he isn't simply a fresh horse but he's run enough good races in Class 4 to suggest that he could win, especially if he runs up to his first-up performance.

8 NEWSWIRE FREE rarely races at Sha Tin these days, having only stepped out at the bigger track once since debuting at Happy Valley. Still, his course and distance statistics are OK and he could get into the finish.

6 AUTOPAY overraced last weekend. Joao Moreira going on is a big plus and he can improve.

5 CONTRIBUTION is still unreliable but can place.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 BEAR CHUM was good enough at his first run on this surface in April, when he bled. He creates interest fresh, particularly with his speed.

1 GOLDIE FLANKER earned the "Pakistan Star of dirt racing" moniker from local pundits after his come-from-last wins last preparation. That may be an exaggeration but he has a turn of foot and he can return with a big run here.

3 STAR SUPERIOR didn't show much fresh but will win one of these at some point.

8 ELEGANCE PROMISE showed little in his first campaign but is bred to fly on the dirt.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 TIME TO CELEBRATE arrives as the winner of two from five in New Zealand. His last win there, over G1 winner Heroic Valour, in particular caught the eye, while his most recent trial in Hong Kong behind last weekend's winner Premiere suggests he can debut with a victory.

6 MASTER ALBERT showed promise without winning last campaign. He should right that before too long, although he does have an awkward draw here.

13 ALL YOU NEED remains a chance if he has progressed over the summer, while 4 FAST MOST FURIOUS has trialled well but may need time.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

7 CARE FREE PRINCE was beaten 22 lengths at his only attempt on this surface, but as a son of Street Sense, he should be better on dirt and should prove better suited over 1,200m. He's worth a speculator.

1 WINNING VANGOGH ran very well at his dirt debut and looks the hardest to beat if he runs to that level again.

2 HARBOUR ALERT didn't show much in that same race, but he should be improved for the run and is worth including again.

9 THE JUDGE steps out on the surface for the first time and can improve.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

3 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT simply got too far back first-up. If he gets a race run more suitably, he can get over the top of these.

11 HOUSEHOLD KING was impressive on debut in Class 4, getting a 13-point ratings increase. It is a tough ask after such an increase, though, so he is worth opposing here at short odds.

5 REGENCY BO BO looks like he is on his mark now and he needs everything to go his way to break through. He's a chance nonetheless.

2 SPICY SURE can run well at his first try for Frankie Lor.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 MONGOLIAN KING won last start like a horse with more in hand. He goes up in weight now but can win again against a similar group.

1 CALIFORNIA WHIP looked in need of the run first-up. He'd be better suited in a Class 1 with weight relief, but there aren't many of those. Still, he can win if everything goes his way.

10 BABA MAMA looks to be struggling to find his best, even though he's still running well. He will probably be around the mark without winning again.

Expect improvement from 5 ENCOUNTER after nothing went right fresh. He's the surprise package.