Fort Viva stands out in small field

RACE 1 (2,400M)

The Western Cape raider (1) FORT VIVA ran his best race last time out when fourth behind Mister Colin. If he repeats that effort, he will take a lot of beating in this small field.

(4) PONDICHERRI can finish in for a place.

(3) HIGHLAND SPRING has run a fair race on the Polytrack in his penultimate start but was previously poor on the turf.

(2) CLAYTON makes his racecourse debut and it will be tough for him.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) CAPTAIN'S CHARM is a bit unreliable but does have ability and is in with a winning chance.

(1) SEATTLE FAME was not disgraced when runner-up behind the decent Pack Leader last time out. This colt by Sail From Seattle had won three of his previous four starts and is on the upgrade.

The Justin Snaith-trained (3) DOUBLEMINT showed good improvement when just winning a maiden race last start.

4 DESERT CHIEF can be included in the exotics.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) CURVED LIGHT is doing well and her win will come soon, and it could actually be this race as the distance suits.

(5) MERMAID SIREN makes her local debut and the betting on her should be watched.

(1) COME ON INN has improved recently and should be in the final shake-up.

(2) INSINYA has not been beaten far in her last three starts.

(3) JUNTA is capable of a better showing than her last run would suggest.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

A competitive maiden race.

(2) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE has battled to get out of the maiden ranks but was clearly not disgraced when only 4.5 lengths behind previous winners last time out. If she reproduces that level of form, she can win. (1) HARVEY SPECTOR was not disgraced behind an easy winner last time out and could finish in the money.

Respect (3) PERFECT PEACE and (4) PICK AGAIN as well.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

This race looks a bit competitive.

(16) MEGA SCENE flew home on debut and, if not too green in her second start, she should run very well.

(1) DARING MISS is better than her last run would suggest and can go close.

(2) LIMERICK RIDGE has improved recently and is not out of the calculations.

(3) STORYFIELDS can be a danger if showing her best side.

(13) GOLD DAWN could improve and earn a stake cheque.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN MAROONED has won both his local starts but comes into this race after a break and is giving weight to all his rivals.

(3) MAGIC SAILOR was a comfortable winner of his maiden race last time out and is clearly improving.

(4) BAAHIR is better than his last run.

(2) HOT N HAZY looked good when winning on debut but did not repeat it in her second start. She returns from a lengthy break.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Trainer Vaughan Marshall has some good chances at this meeting and his four-year-old gelding (1) ROCK OF AFRICA should make a bold bid at winning this race.

(8) CAPTAINOFMYHEART won very nicely last time out and has a chance.

(3) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT is showing us what he is capable of and is looking for a hat-trick but this is a tougher task for him.

(4) LORD WINDERMERE does prefer the Polytrack and should run well.