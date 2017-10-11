Four jockeys and an apprentice suspended

JOCKEY M RODD (above)

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

JOCKEY M KELLADY

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Longhu in Race 8 on July 16

JOCKEY I SAIFUDIN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 16 to Oct 22)

Offence: Careless riding on Million Round in Race 6 on Sept 8

JOCKEY S JOHN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Xiong Feng in Race 3 on Sept 15

JOCKEY M RODD

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 10 to Oct 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Gold Reward in Race 3 on Sept 10

APPRENTICE H SYAFIQ

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)

Offence: Careless riding on Winterfell in Race 10 on Aug 27