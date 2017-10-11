Four jockeys and an apprentice suspended
JOCKEY M KELLADY
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)
Offence: Careless riding on Longhu in Race 8 on July 16
JOCKEY I SAIFUDIN
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 16 to Oct 22)
Offence: Careless riding on Million Round in Race 6 on Sept 8
JOCKEY S JOHN
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)
Offence: Careless riding on Xiong Feng in Race 3 on Sept 15
JOCKEY M RODD
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 10 to Oct 15)
Offence: Careless riding on Gold Reward in Race 3 on Sept 10
APPRENTICE H SYAFIQ
Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Oct 9 to Oct 15)
Offence: Careless riding on Winterfell in Race 10 on Aug 27