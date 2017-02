Four riders suspended

E-mail this article

APPRENTICE R ZAWARI

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Feb 25 to March 5)

Offence: Careless riding on HIDDEN PROMISE in Race 2 on Feb 19.

APPRENTICE Z ZURIMAN

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Feb 25 to March 5)

Offence: Careless riding on TURQUOISE SON in Race 6 on Feb 19

APPRENTICE I AMIRUL

Sentence: Two Singapore race days (Feb 25 to March 5)

Offence: Careless riding on CHINA FALCON in Race 6 on Feb 19

JOCKEY B WOODWORTH

Sentence: Two race days (Feb 25 and Feb 26)

Offence: Careless riding on PIONEER SEVEN in Race 9 on Feb 19