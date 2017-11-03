Frankie Lor saddles first treble in Hong Kong

Frankie Lor (above) continued the dream start to his Hong Kong training career with his first treble at Sha Tin on Wednesday night.

Lor saddled four runners on the all-dirt card and left with three winners.

He combined with Karis Teetan to win with Foxbat and Imperial Concorde, while Joao Moreira-ridden Diamond Friends was the middle pin of his treble.

The three-timer took Lor to 18 wins for the season, six clear in the trainers' championship.

"I never expected I could win so many races in such a short time, I am very happy," said Lor.

"Some horses have improved this season for one reason or another, but other horses were on the right mark and ready to win when they came to me, and I have just been lucky enough to get them now."

Foxbat was heavily supported at his first run for Lor in mid-September but he ran last, prompting the trainer to go back to the drawing board.

"He had trialled well going into the last run, but I was disappointed," he said.

"I trialled him again and he'd gone really well on the dirt, so I decided to give him his chance on the surface.

"I also took the blinkers off and put the pacifiers on. He was a little laidback through the race but he does really like the dirt and that showed."

Imperial Concorde had just failed to reel in Spicy Kaka at his first run for Lor, but when the seven-year-old drew wide for Wednesday's race, the trainer was confident he could go one better.

"Most trainers want a good gate, but when this horse drew gate 13, I wasn't too worried," he said.

"Last time, he drew a low gate and he had to weave his way through a little bit, he just missed.